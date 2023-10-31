“Not Gonna Blow Teams Out Every Week”: Brock Purdy Admits It Isn’t Easy to Keep Winning While Taking Accountability for 3 Straight Losses

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws as Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) pressures him in the fourth quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023.

Brock Purdy displayed mastery on the road, playoff prowess, and admirable grit despite an injury. However, his NFL journey lacked a classic come-from-behind victory, as evidenced by the 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Purdy made two costly interceptions when his team was trailing in the second half.

These errors marred what could have been a standout performance, with career-high passing and rushing yards. During the post-game press conference, Purdy opened up about the challenges of maintaining a winning streak in the NFL and how he relies on his faith to navigate the highs and lows of his career.

Brock Purdy Responds to Recent Setbacks And Criticisms

San Fransisco 49ers’ woes continue with a three-game losing streak, and Brock Purdy’s performance seems to be adding to their troubles. He’s been plagued by turnovers, throwing two interceptions on consecutive passes and losing a fumble. Early in the season, Brock Purdy effectively operated Kyle Shanahan’s offense, helping San Fransisco win all five initial games with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In the last three games, he’s struggled, throwing five interceptions compared to just three touchdowns. In the post-game press conference, Brock Purdy expressed his determination to perform better for the team and the organization. He acknowledged the reality of the NFL, where not every game results in a blowout win. Purdy emphasized that his core values and identity remain unwavering, despite external criticism.

“That is the NFL man, it comes down to this. You’re not gonna just blow teams out every week…Everyone can say what they want, but I know who I am as a person, and my faith, my relationship with God is the most important, and I’m going to continue to rely on that. It’s gotten me to this point in my life, and I’ll always be with God and stand firm with God.”

He stressed the significance of his faith and his unwavering relationship with God, describing it as the cornerstone of his life. Purdy concluded by affirming his continued reliance on his faith, which has been a guiding force throughout his journey, and his firm commitment to standing with God.

Brock Purdy Missing His Crucial Weapon on the Field?

In the past few games, Brock Purdy’s struggles have been notably exacerbated by the absence of Deebo Samuel, his trusted safety net. Samuel has been away since Week 6 as he endured a shoulder injury against the Cleveland Browns. When playing without Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy maintains a passer rating of 99.1, accumulating 1,372 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions across five games. However, when he partners with Deebo Samuels, his career passer rating soars to an impressive 110.3, underscoring the significant impact of their collaboration, per Statmuse.

As the San Fransisco 49ers enter their bye week, Brock Purdy candidly addressed the resurgent Jacksonville Jaguars, riding a five-game winning streak, who present a formidable challenge. Purdy pinpointed a key concern – finishing drives. While the team effectively moves the ball and secures first down, they grapple with converting crucial third downs, particularly in the end zone.