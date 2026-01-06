Not Mike Tomlin, Colin Cowherd Credits 42 Year-Old “Moody” Aaron Rodgers for Taking Steelers to Playoffs

It may not have been how they planned it in the preseason, and it may have come from the foot of Tyler Loop, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the playoffs for a third consecutive season nonetheless. The franchise is currently in the hunt for its first postseason win in a decade, and thanks to the misfortunes of the Baltimore Ravens’ kicker, they’ll have at least one more shot at finding it here at the start of 2026.

The Steelers now have their first AFC North title since 2020 and the eighth of Mike Tomlin’s career, and according to Colin Cowherd, that’s “not because of Tomlin” nor “the defense,” but rather the efforts of the 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers who just threw for 294 passing yards while maintaining a 65% completion percentage.

Even though he believes Rodgers can “drive people nuts” and is often “moody,” Fox Sports’ flagship personality had no choice but to admit that the former Green Bay Packer was “outstanding” during the Steelers’ win on Sunday night. “He pulls it all together.”

“He hasn’t thrown a pick since what, November? Second half of the season, with no D.K. Metcalf the last two weeks, 73% completion percentage, passer rating well over 100. PFF has the receiving corps at 29th. That was rated on the season with D.K. Metcalf… In the second half of that game, had his best half of the year.”

Going as far as to suggest that Rodgers should be a lock for the Comeback Player of the Year award, Cowherd now seems to argue that the Steelers were always right to have entrusted their playoff hopes in the veteran hands of Rodgers. As even though this regular season figures to have been his final one, he’s still got more than enough gas in the tank to will a desperate yet capable team towards a playoff win.

Of course, nothing is promised in the NFL playoffs, and even less is guaranteed when you’re forced to face off against a defense that’s as unforgiving as the Houston Texans’. With a nine-game win streak and having only allowed the second-fewest points and the fourth-fewest rushing yards of any team in the league, the Texans are arguably the hottest team in all of professional football right now.

It’ll now be solely up to Rodgers to make good on his preseason promise and deliver on the playoff hopes of a dying city. Otherwise, the Steelers, as we know them, may very well collapse.

Rumors of a potential exit or even retirement are swirling around Tomlin, and with the same also being true for both Rodgers and several other key members of this franchise, it’s safe to say that it’s now or never for Pittsburgh. It’s just fitting that, for better or worse, their fate will get to be decided in front of their home crowd at Acrisure Stadium.