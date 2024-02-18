Russell Wilson, Ciara Wilson Selling Their House: Rumors of the Veteran QB Leaving Denver Gain Pace as $25 Million Mansion Hits Market

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors of Russell Wilson’s departure from the Denver Broncos are intensifying. Despite improvement in his second season under head coach Sean Payton, Wilson’s future with the team became uncertain after backup QB Jarrett Stidham started in the final two games of the 2023 season.

Speculations about the Broncos QB leaving Denver escalated when news spread that Russell Wilson was selling his mansion in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. According to the Denver Post, Wilson and his wife Ciara are quietly hosting tours for potential buyers, although they haven’t publicly confirmed their plans yet.

The Denver Broncos traded Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022 and a month later he bought his Colorado mansion for $25 million. The franchise saw Wilson as a long-time starting quarterback, as right before the regular season began Wilson signed a 5-year, $242.5 million contract extension with Denver.

When Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara purchased their home, they likely never imagined they would be searching for a new one in just a year. Despite this, their $25 million investment marked the priciest home sale in Denver, surpassing the previous record of $16 million.

Situated on a five-acre property, Wilson’s mansion boasts 20,000 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The lavish abode also offers an indoor swimming pool, a basketball court, and a guest apartment complete with its own kitchen.

Russell Wilson, whose future in the league remains uncertain, faces a tough spot. With a no-trade clause and no incentive to waive it, he’s likely to be released from the team by mid-March. NFL squads in need of a seasoned quarterback are surely keeping a close watch on Wilson’s situation.

Landing Options for Russell Wilson for the 2024 NFL Season

Despite the possibility of Russell Wilson departing Denver, the quarterback could attract interest from several NFL teams in need of an experienced QB. Wilson could find himself landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, offering a fresh start and veteran leadership they may need. Alternatively, the Washington Commanders could be a fit, especially if they draft another quarterback, as Wilson’s experience could complement Sam Howell’s game.

The Tennessee Titans, amidst a rebuild, might benefit from Wilson’s guidance for young quarterback Will Levis. If the Chicago Bears decide to move on from Justin Fields, Wilson could step in as a temporary option, aiding the development of a new rookie QB. Lastly, the New England Patriots, under new leadership, could utilize Wilson’s winning experience to transition into a new era.

Despite facing challenges in Denver, Russell Wilson’s illustrious 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks solidified his status as a future NFL Hall of Famer. Moreover, after a rough 2022 season, he bounced back this season, showcasing his skills as a capable quarterback. Moving on from the Denver Broncos to join one of the mentioned teams could be the best move for him. With no doubts about his abilities, he could even contend for the Comeback Player of the Year award next season based on his performances.