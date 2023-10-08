“Don’t Think Tom Brady is the Greatest of All Time Without You,” Reckons RG3 Who Was Sure of Gronk’s Retirement Last Year

Rob Gronkowski, a treasured teammate of Tom Brady, recently joined RG3 on his YouTube show, “RG3 & The Ones,” where they shared exclusive Brady stories. During their conversation, RG3 a.k.a. Robert Griffin III did not hold back, asserting that without Gronkowski, Tom Brady wouldn’t have achieved his legendary GOAT status.

Gronk, being his usual self, nodded in agreement that even Tom Brady would admit his teammates played a significant role in his GOAT status. Gronk also humbly noted that his own championships wouldn’t have been possible without Brady.

RG3 Credits Rob Gronkowski for Elevating Tom Brady’s Legacy

Robert Griffin III firmly declared that Tom Brady’s GOAT status hinges on Rob Gronkowski’s contributions. According to him, Gronk’s presence provided Tom Brady the comfort to excel as a passer down the field. He maintained that without Gronkowski, Brady’s Super Bowl wins and his legendary stature would be in question. RG3 stood unwavering in his belief.

“I don’t think Tom Brady is the greatest of all time without you. You single-handedly gave him opportunities as a thrower down the field to have that comfortability.” Said RG3 on ‘RG3 & The Ones,’ “If it wasn’t for Rob Gronkowski, I stay in 10 toes down on that.”

Additionally, Robert Griffin humorously revealed that he once pledged to jump into the Hudson River in New York if Gronk didn’t come out of retirement last year, after Tom returned to the Bucs for one more season. Despite not taking the plunge, he expressed a desire to collaborate with Rob for a charitable cause, turning the event into a spectacle.

He playfully teased Rob Gronkowski about not fulfilling expectations due to his close ties with Tom Brady. “I said that if Rob Gronkowski did not come out of retirement last year, I was gonna jump into the Hudson River in New York. I have not jumped into the Hudson River yet,” added Robert Griffin III, “I thought for sure because of your relationship with Tom Brady, that you would come out of retirement near the playoff time and kind of help give him his security blanket back.”

Rob Gronkowski Unveils the Secret Behind Tom Brady’s GOAT Status

In a thoughtful statement, Gronkowski acknowledged the significant role played by teammates and coaches in Tom Brady’s greatness. He praised Brady’s work ethic and approach to the game as the true factors behind his status as the greatest.

“The way that I saw him approach meetings every single day, the way he approached the field, He is the greatest of all time, because of the way that he went about his business. Yes, we helped him out. But I believe, even without me, he would still be the greatest player of all time.” per, RG3 and The Ones.

While Gronk humorously admitted wanting to take full credit, he recognized that 7x Super Bowl champion Brady’s unwavering commitment set the bar high and inspired everyone around him. This displays the strong connection Gronk and Brady share with each other.