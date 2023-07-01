Just 3 Years Into the NFL, Justin Herbert is Drawing Comparisons With Peyton Manning

Since making his way into the NFL in 2020, Justin Herbert has captured the attention of football fans and pundits alike with his exceptional talent and rapid development. The Los Angeles Chargers struck gold when they selected Herbert as the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Little did they know at the time that they had found a franchise quarterback who would quickly establish himself as one of the league’s brightest stars.

While Justin Herbert hasn’t had a breakthrough season yet, the fact that he is drawing comparisons to legendary quarterback Peyton Manning speaks volumes about his immense talent. Despite being in only his third year in the league, Herbert’s combination of size, athleticism, and intelligence has caught the attention of experts. Tom Arth, the Chargers’ passing game specialist, sees similarities between Herbert and Manning.

Tom Arth Highlights Similarities Between Justin Herbert and Peyton Manning: Athleticism, Pocket Presence, and Football IQ

Tom Arth spoke about the comparison between Justin Herbert and Peyton Manning. Arth emphasized their similarities in pocket presence, highlighting how both quarterbacks have the ability to navigate the pocket, keep their eyes downfield, and make plays even when under pressure. He also praised their intelligence and described it as a positive trait shared by both players.

Here’s what he said in an interview with Sports Illustrated, “They’re both big guys, 6-foot-6 and strong quarterbacks. I think Justin is more athletic but Peyton was more athletic than people give him credit for, especially early in his career. Justin is rare with that combination in size, speed and athleticism,”

Arth added that he really sees a lot of similarities between the two after closely looking at how they operate in the pocket. “Peyton had this ability to play in the pocket when things got tight and things got around his feet, keep his eyes downfield and navigate the pocket … I see that in Justin’s game.”

Arth then referred to Peyton and Justin as two really smart individuals. Clearly, Arth’s remarks suggest that Herbert possesses some of the qualities that made Manning a legendary quarterback, making the comparison noteworthy and complimentary to Herbert’s talent.

Early Years Comparison: Justin Herbert and Peyton Manning’s First Three Seasons

Peyton Manning is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. In his first three years(1998-2001) in the league, he completed 12,287 yards with a pass completion rate of 59%. Whereas, Justin Herbert in his career so far has completed 14,089 yards with a pass completion rate of 66.9%. Throughout his career, Manning achieved numerous accolades and records.

Manning was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection, a five-time NFL MVP, and a two-time Super Bowl champion. He holds the record for the most career passing touchdowns and passing yards in NFL history. Herbert on the other hand has a long way to go and is yet to be a Super Bowl champion. He won the Campbell Trophy in 2019 and went to Pro Bowl in 2021. Only time will tell if Herbert ends his career on a high note similar to Manning.