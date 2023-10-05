Old School Dad Deion Sanders Ranked Two Of His Kids Above Shedeur On Father’s Day

Deion Sanders is known for his old-school methods as a coach and also as a parent. His disciplinary style has earned him praise and criticism time and time again but it seems to work all the time. One of his unique activities as a parent is ranking his five children in order of his likeness and on 2023 Father’s Day he did the same and Shedeur acquired the third spot in it.

Coach Prime had two kids with his first wife Carolyn Chambers, who are Deion Sanders Jr. (29) and Deiondra Sanders (31). While he shares three kids with his second wife Pilar Sanders, who are Shilo (23), Shedeur (21), and Shelomi Sanders (18). Deion Sanders took to Instagram to share his kids’ rankings publicly, that too on Father’s Day in 2023.

Deion Sanders Ranked Two of His Kids Above Shedeur On Father’s Day

With a football legend dad at home, the sons are all in on football. His eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. is a former football player turned media manager for Deion Sanders. He does all the work online to market his father’s hit program. Shedeur and Shilo on the other hand play for the Colorado Buffaloes. While Prime’s ambitious daughters are also doing well in life. Deiondra Sanders is the Director of communications for Sc3 Sports Management and Shelomi is a basketball player at the University of Colorado.

Clearly, all his kids are doing well, but Deion Sanders keeps the metric on which kid is making him the proudest to keep the competition going inside the Sanders family. So he put out the latest rankings of his kids publicly on Father’s Day. Surprisingly, Shedeur who is currently the most popular of his five kids secured the third spot on the list.

The bottom dweller of the list was his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr., who was followed by Shilo Sanders in the fourth spot. Shedeur as mentioned earlier was ranked third but the one on top was Prime’s youngest of his five, Shelomi Sanders. The rankings were revealed via an Instagram post of his video call with his children, in which Shilo Sanders hung up the call knowing there wasn’t any hope for him to climb up the ranks.

Coach Prime Goes Candid About Ranking His Five Kids

Deion Sanders has been brutally honest about his parenthood and how tough he is as a father. In his latest appearance at The Rich Eisen Show in mid-September, Prime stated, “Everybody else does, but they don’t say it publicly.” This cracked up Rich Eisen since it is one of the most sensitive subjects for any parent to touch upon, yet he said it so casually.

“You know darn well which kid is gonna roll you right to the nursing home,” he added. “You know which one is going to do that, you know which one is not gonna pick you up from the nursing home.” It’s clear that impressing Coach Prime as a father is no easy thing to do, but he certainly teaches his kids to be more competitive and prepared for the world out there which seems to work well for him.