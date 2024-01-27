Kansas City’s Chris Jones Has a 7 Figure Pay Day On the Line This Sunday Vs the Baltimore Ravens

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts after against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ bonus story had unexpected twists with Chris Jones continuing to play till the last game for half a sack to bag $1 million in bonuses. While he bagged the amount with a 10.5 final tally and a viral celebration, the story is far from conclusion. The defensive tackle is now vying for another million dollars as the Chiefs defeated the Bills on their way to the AFC Championship game.

The 29-year-old defensive powerhouse would bag another $1 million if the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl by defeating the Ravens. Jones remained in a holdout for the preseason and the first game of the regular season which ended with an updated contract. As it turns out, the lengthy wait has brought a $19.5 million contract with incentives in addition to the $18.41 guaranteed.

Following his updated agreement, Jones hit the sweet spots with his standout stats by the end of the regular season. With a stellar 10.5 sacks, Chris Jones has been critical to the Chiefs’ defense this season. Jones believes that his strength lies in the red tribe, and the transparency that they witness. Moreover, he is mindful of his impact and suggests that he wants to contribute more to the growth of his teammates.

“As a player, it’s not what you do, I think it’s more so how you make players around you better,” Jones said according to the ChiefsWire.

Notably, he attributes his success to coach Joe Cullen who has helped him with increased versatility and aligning over tackles. His impact has brought 194 snaps, strategically positioning himself as a defensive tackle over opposing or outside tackle. Continuing on his powerful display, Jones stirred headlines for choosing to play despite the Kansas City Chiefs‘ assured playoff berth.

Week 18 Saw Chris Jones Bag An Extra $1.25 Million

Chris Jones’ holdout saw a sweet end with $18.5 million in guarantee and incentives to promote his stellar performances. Being tied at the 20th position in the regular season, Jones attained 9.5 sacks with 17 weeks down the line. Jones attempted to play for another week, hitting a $1.25 million bonus for the completion of 10 sacks. However, he could not reach a higher bonus which promised $500,000 for 15 sacks in the regular season.

Andy Reid affirmed what Chris Jones said about transparency in a press conference after the Week 18 Chiefs game. As Travis Kelce dropped on his seven-season streak of 1000+ receiving yards, Reid was forced to compare the contrasting choices. Considering that the gains were financial for Chris Jones, he had a supportive stance for both.

But, there’s nothing like the motivation to have a second consecutive Super Bowl win. With the Chiefs securing their spot in the AFC Championship, victories carry significance beyond economic incentives. For Chris Jones, a win will be a double victory fueling more enthusiasm in his display at the M&T Bank Stadium.