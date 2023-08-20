One & a Half Years After Receiving $6,264 in Fine, Kwon Alexander Gets Severely Punished for ‘Illegal Hit’ During Preseason Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently clashed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a preseason game. The match had its fair share of intensity and action. However, it was Kwon Alexander who found himself facing the brunt of the league’s disciplinary measures after a severe penalty. Apparently, the penalty was a result of an illegal hit by Alexander. It was deemed unacceptable by league standards and thus resulted in a financial penalty for the linebacker.

As a matter of fact, this is not the first time that Kwon Alexander is facing such a consequence. Back in December 2021, around one and a half years ago, as part of the New Orleans Saints, he was fined $6264 for unsportsmanlike conduct. However, the recent fine signifies that the NFL has become more vigilant in such cases, as emphasized by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Fans Have A Different View On Kwon Alexander’s Fine

The reputation of Kwon Alexander as a hard-hitting player was on full display in the Steelers vs Buccaneers preseason game. However, this aggressive playstyle came with a steep cost for Alexander. The linebacker found himself on the receiving end of a hefty fine. During the game, Kwon’s hit on Chase Edmonds resulted in a fine of $43,709, as reported by NFL Media.

Initially, the play did not seem illegal. However, later the hit was determined dangerous and thus drew a flag for unnecessary roughness. Moreover, it was clear that Alexander led with his helmet, leading to helmet-to-helmet contact with Edmonds. However, fans were certainly not happy with the fine imposed on Kwon.

It’s quite clear that the fans, especially Pittsburgh Steelers, fans, are not liking the league’s decision to fine Kwon Alexander. However, what they do seem happy about is the fact that Kwon seems to be in great form and might prove to be a vital cog in the wheel for their team.

Kwon Alexander Has Been Fined Quite a Few Times in his Career

This recent fine on Kwon Alexander isn’t the first time when he is faced financial penalty for his actions on the field. The seasoned linebacker has been through his fair share of fines throughout his career. As per Spotrac, while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, back in 2015, Alexander was slapped with a $130,489 fine and a 4-game suspension. He was found guilty of violating NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Post that, in 2019, when he was with the San Francisco 49ers, Alexander found himself being fined $28,075 for a hit on Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston. Moreover, during his time as a New Orleans Saints player, he was fined $6264 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Atlanta Falcons in 2021. Looks like his aggressive playing style comes with a cost attached.