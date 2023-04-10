“One of Our First Times”: Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara Wilson Gets Emotional While Sharing Adorable Throwback Snaps of Her Happy Family

Jul 27, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and wife his Ciara Wilson pose for photos with their children following training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson, the star quarterback of the Denver Broncos and his pop-star wife, Ciara, have an incredibly beautiful and happy family. Their house is filled with three children who often make their debut on their parents’ social media accounts. Recently, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter shared a series of adorable throwback pictures from her day at the zoo with kids and beau Russell Wilson.

The singer and the former Seattle Seahawks QB have been together since 2015. They have shown that their love only grows more and more each day. While the two are deeply in love with each other, it’s the addition of their three children which really makes them beam. Their son, Future Zahir Wilburn (born in 2014 from Ciara’s previous relationship with rapper Future), daughter, Sienna Princess (born 2017), and son, Win Harrison Wilson (born 2020), make their house a happy place!

Ciara shares adorable pictures of her kids and her star QB husband

The 37-year-old singer recently posted a bunch of pictures on her official Instagram account. The pictures showed her happy family on a trip to the zoo. They were throwback snaps, as she captioned one of the photos of her children, “They were so cute and tiny…”

DangeRuss and Ciara's one of many adorable dates with their delightful children.

She also posted a selfie with her husband and wrote, “I like it here…Fun fact…One of our first times we went out was at the zoo.” Mrs. Wilson’s house is full of non-stop entertainment, and she loves to share her day-to-day updates with her fans.

Ciara once gave the ultimate tribute to Russell Wilson

After Seattle won against the Indianapolis Colts in the first game of the 2021 NFL season, the former Seahawks QB’s wife strutted the Met Gala in the most memorable outfit.

She wore her husband’s jersey number on a Dundas gown that was Seahawks green to the 2021 Met Gala. Additionally, she wore Russ’ Super Bowl ring, which he won at Super Bowl XLVIII, and carried a crystallized football clutch.

Even though her husband could not win another Super Ring last season, she penned a heartwarming message for him. She wrote a sweet and encouraging note for her lead QB husband. “This season has been a roller coaster ride like no other… I’ve watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all! Your faith, belief, and confidence never wavered!”

Gestures like these shows that the two celebs have a lot of respect and affection for one another which actually is the key to every successful relationship.