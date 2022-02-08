“One week with the family and Tom Brady said f**k this s**t”: NFL fans joke about a Michael Jordan esque ‘unretirement’ from the GOAT after he leaves the door open for a return

Tom Brady shocked the world after announcing his retirement from the NFL after 22 glorious seasons. And now he is hinting at a possible future return already.

After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.

To my parents and entire family (and extended family of countless friends), I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. I could never have imagined the time and energy you have given for me the past 30 years in football. I can never repay you. And just know I love you so much.

And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida.

But funnily, only a week into his retirement, the legend is not shutting down any doors for the future

Tom Brady hinted at a future return like Michael Jordan

Tom Brady went on the Let’s Go podcast and had an interesting comment about the future.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” said Brady, who played most of his career for the New England Patriots.

“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.”

Tom Brady shared his thoughts on possibly coming out of retirement. (via Let’s Go! Podcast/SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/EIfrVYAZcU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2022

And NFL fans had a hilarious reaction to the news.

One week with the family and he said fuck this shit 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jaysweat (@Jaysweat__) February 8, 2022

Regardless of the future, Tom Brady will go down as the undisputed GOAT. A 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP and a record holder of possibly every single passing record that exists.

The NFL will not be the same without him.