Vikings Cheerleaders Intentionally Interrupt Jets Kicker Greg Zuerlein’s Pregame Routine, and Fans Absolutely Loved What Happened Next

Fans can unanimously appreciate a football player with unshakable focus! During the warmup before the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings matchup on October 6th, Jets’ placekicker Greg Zuerlein found himself in a comical situation, momentarily sidetracked by the opposing cheerleading team. However, the 36-year-old player stayed, as the youngsters say — “locked in.”

While a little bit of banter and trash-talk between opposing teams is given at such high-stakes games, the Vikings team went a little farther than the line. They had their cheerleaders attempt to disrupt the Jets’ warm-up, particularly Zuerlein’s, as he practiced his kicks on the London turf.

The cheerleaders flocked to the field, dressed in their purple outfits, performing their cheers with pom poms, all in unison — possibly trying to divert Zuerlein’s attention.

However, the 2017 NFL scoring leader didn’t even flinch, minding his own business as he sent the pigskin toward the goalpost.

This little incident has already divided fans online. While some found it amusing, others were less entertained. One fan, for example, criticized the gesture made by the Vikings team, calling it a metaphor for poor sportsmanship.

The majority, however, was quite impressed with how the Jets player handled the situation. A few, on the other hand, applauded the Vikings for their ‘chess-playing’ mindset.

There is no doubt about the fact that Zuerlein was unbothered by the cheerleaders’ antics, but where does that sort of mindset stem from?

The love that the Jets player has for his family and the religious beliefs he holds dear could very well be the source of his determination and ability to stay focused.

Zuerlein holds family and faith close to heart

Greg and his wife, Megan Kreifels, were high school sweethearts who proceeded to consummate their bond in 2013. They are now happy parents to five children, making the NFL player’s life complete.

A devout Catholic, Zuerlein is also a strong advocate for apologetics. This is the act of explaining to the masses what the beliefs of his faith are and why he and his wife chose to commit to it.

Moreover, while most players in the realm of professional football tend to be quite discreet about their personal beliefs, Zuerlein stands on the contrary. He has never shied away from spreading the message of Catholicism far and wide.