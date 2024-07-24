Packers Expected to Offer 5 Years, $275 Million Deal for Jordan Love: Adam Schefter

Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) walks off the field following the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Love could become the latest quarterback to get his bag, joining Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence as one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. After participating in OTAs and minicamps, Love has decided to hold out for a new deal, stating his intention to miss training camp until a new extension is agreed upon. So, how much can the Cheeseheads expect Love to be paid annually? And should the Packers make him the highest-paid QB in the league?

Advertisement

During a recent episode of the Adam Schefter podcast, Schefter was asked by Daniel Dopp about the kind of deal Love might secure after starting for just one year. In response, Schefter noted that, based on recent quarterback contracts, it is highly likely Love will get a 5-year deal. With the top salary currently at $55 million, the figure will likely hover around that amount.

The NFL insider also speculated that Jordan’s deal could turn out to be a landmark deal, which could make him the highest-paid guy in the Packers’ QB history and even NFL history, possibly exceeding $55 million.

“Well, I think all you have to do is go back and look at the recent history of recent QB deals that have been done. It’s not hard to figure out. All are five-year deals except for Goff. If the predominance of QBs is on five-year deals, it would get a five-year deal, and if the top salaries are $55 million a year, it would be around that.”

“Let’s call it 5-years $275 million. That’s where I would expect that deal to come in if and when it gets done,” Schefter continued.

That said, another QB inking a mega $275 million extension will only add a few million more to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s impending contract. The club’s decision to wait is proving to be another poor move by Jerry Jones and Dallas’ front office.

Jones has repeatedly expressed his desire to keep Dak in Dallas, but now that is looking like a very expensive proposition. A $60 million annual contract is still up in the air; however, the front office will have to make some tough decisions for it to materialize.

Even after winning three Super Bowls, Tom Brady never became the highest-paid QB in the league. However, the current trend shows teams are heavily investing in their quarterbacks, often awarding them massive deals after just a season of success and one playoff win. Jordan Love could be the next beneficiary of this trend.

Jordan Love Set to Land ‘Big Money’ Despite Limited Production

The Jacksonville Jaguars faced a flurry of questions when they signed their QB, Trevor Lawrence, to a massive 5-year, $275 million contract, despite the QB winning just one playoff game in three seasons. Their reasoning behind this massive contract is to build the team around players they consider franchise cornerstones, having already invested time and resources in their development.

A similar strategy paid off for the Packers with Love. After sitting behind Aaron Rodgers and biding his time, Love was thrust into the starting role once Rodgers left. The investment in his development paid dividends, with the star quarterback making strides in his first season as a starter.

Last season, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and only 11 interceptions. Therefore, if the Packers are certain Love is their franchise QB, it makes sense to secure a deal now rather than waiting, as the quarterback market will only get more expensive in the future.

The Packers have already left no stone unturned in structuring the roster around their playmaker. They brought in players like Josh Jacobs, drafted rusher Marshawn Lloyd, and re-signed AJ Dillon.

To enhance the Offensive Line and give Love better pass protection, they have brought in Donovan Jennings, Trente Jones, Lecitus Smith, Travis Glover, Jordan Morgan, and Jacob Monk.