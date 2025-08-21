‘How Did Eli, Peyton and CMC Be as Good as Their Dads?’ Shannon Sharpe and Daniel Cormier Rave Over Successful Star Kids

In recent seasons of various sports, we’ve started to see the next generation of athletes follow in their parents’ footsteps. But in the process, we’ve also seen how tough it is for them to be even half as good as their dads. Daniel Cormier recently sat down with Shannon Sharpe and said it’s because privilege kills hunger.

Advertisement

Whether it’s Bronny James, Christian McCaffrey, or Marvin Harrison Jr., it’s clear that the next wave of athletes has arrived. On one hand, it’s cool to watch the sons of former players try to carve out a name for themselves in their respective sports. Sometimes you even see flashes of their fathers in their highlights.

Yet, on the other hand, there are a lot of expectations that come with being the child of a former athlete. After all, fans are watching to see if they can live up to the family name. And when they don’t, they often get written off and told that only nepotism got them to where they are.

It’s a tough and unfair life when you think about it. So when Cormier’s son recently told him he wanted to play football, Cormier explained to Sharpe that he reminded him: if he was going to do it, he’d have to give it his all, not just treat it like fun.

“One of my kids likes playing football, and he’s like, ‘I want to do this and I want to do this.’ And I go, well, you gotta be at every practice, you gotta go with your individual coach. Like, you gotta go on Sunday whenever you gotta do your speed and agility. You have to get up early in the morning to lift weights,” Cormier recalled telling his son on Club Shay Shay.

The former UFC star went on to tell his son that for every kid with a supportive dad, there’s another without one who’s willing to scratch and claw their way to success. He knew this because it’s exactly how he grew up. Without the support, he relied on hunger to drive him and push himself to get better every time he fought.

That’s why when Cormier looks at someone like McCaffrey, he doesn’t quite understand how he’s become so good like his dad, Ed.

“How does Christian McCaffery develop the mentality that his father had?” Cormier questioned.

It’s a great question to ask, too. With the privilege and his father’s support, how did CMC build up the hunger and drive to make it to the NFL? Well, the fact is, sometimes that privilege pays off. Access to state-of-the-art training and facilities can really help a young athlete separate themselves from the pack.

On top of that, having a former player who knows what it takes to reach the NFL is a huge advantage. Just look at Peyton and Eli Manning.

“When I look at the Mannings, I mean, Peyton and Eli… It’s something special for your dad to have it, and they say, ‘No, I want to get it [myself as well],’” Sharpe explained.

That’s why the former Hall of Fame tight end says that he has immense respect for LeBron James’ son. “I still have a healthy respect for Bronny [James],” Sharpe added.

So far, Bronny has not panned out as an NBA prospect. But the odds of his amounting to much were already stacked against him. Throw out who his father is … the kid was a late 2nd-round pick who almost went undrafted. Those guys hardly ever find success in the NBA.

At the end of the day, though, Sharpe doesn’t understand why people keep expecting kids of former athletes to be great.

“The likelihood of you having a historically or a transcendent great parent and the child be equally as transcendent and great, it’s just not going to happen,” Sharpe asserted.

Later on, the Sharpe and Cormier even pondered if the Mannings and Brady’s kids would do well in the NFL one day. But Sharpe was quick to shoot down the idea.

“Just imagine Tom Brady’s son, Benjamin, being as good as Tom. God ain’t going to bless you like that, bro, I’m sorry,” he joked.

All in all, it was a thought-provoking conversation about the state of former and current athletes’ kids entering the sports world. There’s indeed a lot of pressure that comes with it, and Sharpe and Cormier made sure to address that. In the process, they seemingly argued that we should cut these kids more slack as they try to find their footing in their young careers.

It’s great stuff to keep in mind. But it doesn’t change the fact that some of these children of former players shouldn’t be getting opportunities over other, more legitimate prospects. Though, we all know teams will keep taking shots on them with the hopes that they turn out like their dads.