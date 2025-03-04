Eagles GM Howie Roseman Reveals How He Lucked Out by Landing Both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean at 2024 Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles jumped out to a 10-1 start in 2023. But then, the bottom fell out over the last few weeks as they lost six of their final seven games, including a blowout loss in the Wild Card round. The biggest reason for that was their pass defense. Over the final 10 weeks of that season, they gave up the 2nd-most pass yards per game, the 2nd-most passing TDs, and the 3rd-highest passer rating.

After Baker Mayfield put on a clinic with 337 yards and three TDs in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 32-9 Wild Card win over the Eagles, general manager Howie Roseman knew something had to be done. And by something, all he did was nab two of the best CBs in the 2024 Draft class (Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean).

Both had an instant impact as rookies — fortunately. Philly’s new-look secondary responded by finishing 1st in total passing defense, 6th in passing TDs allowed, and 3rd in passer rating allowed.

That elite pass defense keyed Philly’s 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. At halftime, Patrick Mahomes had just 33 passing yards (the lowest first-half total of his career) and had already thrown two picks. One of those came courtesy of DeJean, who took it all the way to the house.

Roseman recently reflected on how fortunate he and the Eagles were that everything fell into place for them to land DeJean and Mitchell on those two pivotal days in April 2024.

“I don’t think there was any scenario where we thought Q would be there where we were picking, 22. I think that once the offensive players started falling, and we got to like 16-17 and we kind of saw the way the board was… it was gonna be a good spot for us and what we need,” the GM said on The McShay Show.

There was a historic run on offensive players that caused defensive studs to slide far down the draft board. Six QBs were taken in the 1st round, setting an NFL record. The first defensive player, Laiatu Latu, wasn’t drafted until No. 15—another record. Considering Roseman’s needs, it was the perfect—if completely unpredictable—scenario for him and “fit what we needed at the time.”

Roseman recalled how Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie even asked him if he planned to trade up as they got closer to Philly’s pick. However, after assessing the teams drafting ahead of them, Roseman figured that only one or two had similar needs in the secondary.

“Certainly, in a lot of the scenarios we did, some of them came down to Coop being there at 22. In this business, like any business, you gotta get a little lucky. For sure, luck plays a part in it.”

And lucky they were. The highest-graded CB in the class, Mitchell, was still there at No. 22, as the Eagles were the first team to draft a DB. The next day, 18 picks later, DeJean was still there as well, which must have been an even more pleasant surprise considering they were thinking about drafting him in the 1st round.

Mitchell, or “Quinyanamo Bay”, as he likes to be called, was a stud right out of the gate. He started every single game and finished t-6th among CBs with a 79.2 coverage grade, per PFF.

DeJean came on a little bit slower. He was arguably just as good from the slot, though, posting an 84.2 coverage grade, 3rd-best among CBs. He will likely move out wide (where he played in college) in 2025 after the release of veteran Darius Slay.

Neither had an interception in the regular season. But DeJean stamped the 2024 Eagles draft class with that pick-six in their Super Bowl 59 triumph.