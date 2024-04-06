Pat McAfee Uses Tom Brady’s Prediction as Perfect Example Of How NFL is a Tough Business For Star QBs Like Josh Allen

The NFL proved Tom Brady right, yet again. The seven-time Super Bowl winner, known for his accurate predictions, surprised his fans and analysts with his candid Stefon Diggs assessment. On Thursday, a resurfaced video of Tom Brady predicting the departure of a critical Wide Receiver for Josh Allen broke the internet, as Stefon Diggs said goodbye to Buffalo. Tom Brady’s insight were later also echoed by Pat McAfee, as he discussed the Stefon Diggs incident on the Pat McAfee Show.

The remarks also shed light on the NFL’s new reality, which signifies that the talented QB-WR market is endorsing the survival of the fittest with opportunities being aplenty. Drawing inspiration from TB12’s remarks, McAfee said,

“If you are a good quarterback, there is a good chance you are going to have a great wide receiver. And with the new market, of what the wide receivers are, it is going to be hard to keep tag team partners together.”

“Davante left him (Aaron Rodgers) and Tyreek left you, Patrick. Josh, don’t worry.. someone is going to leave you too,” the seven-time Super Bowl winner had said way before Diggs left Buffalo, highlighting his QB intelligence. Taking a cue from Tom Brady, McAfee added,

“Now, Chase and Joe Burrow, seemingly going to be able to remain together, going forward. Tee Higgins though, probably not. Jamar Chase, probably with his next contract, quarterback is going to pay him properly. So he’s probably going elsewhere. So, this could become a trend, which is not cool. I don’t love it. But this could become the common trend as the business continues to grow. “

Thus McAfee used the examples cited by Tom Brady to predict a bitter reality check for the QBs and the WRs. Meanwhile, how did Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs fare as a QB -WR unit?

Diggs was an important asset to Josh Allen. The WR boasts the top four records for single-season receptions in Buffalo Bills history, achieving 100 or more catches in each of his four seasons with the team. Additionally, he stands alone as the only player in Bills history to achieve 1,400 receiving yards in a season, accomplishing this remarkable feat twice. He was a vital cog in the machinery that helped Allen’s Chrysalis into a top-five quarterback in the NFL.

The question now to be asked is whether Josh Allen will be able to maintain that top-five spot after Diggs’s departure, and what’s next for Diggs, who is joining an offensive masterclass with the Texans’ 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud.

What’s Next for Stefon Diggs?

In the initial four years, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs performed impressively for the Bills, the latter finishing with at least 1,000 yards. However, 2 reasons later might’ve impacted the 30-year-old WR’s move to the Texans. The first was his sub-par performance in the 2023 season, where he dropped a crucial catch in the playoffs. The star WR had also missed the 2023 mandatory minicamp, which didn’t impress the front office.

Stefon Diggs, now with Houston Texans, joins the offensive duo of quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Tank Dell and has opted for the no.1 jersey in his new role with the Texans. Diggs will have an instrumental role to play in the AFC South, which consists of the Jaguars, Colts, and Titans. The hunt for Josh Allen’s new wide receiver is also a work in progress with names such as Georgia WR Ladd McConkey in the spotlight.