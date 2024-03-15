Pat McAfee’s Wife Makes Co Host Boston Connor Sweat Profusely Oover Tom Brady’s Signed Helmet

Boston Connor’s loyalty lies firmly with the New England Patriots. He recently caused a stir with his bold tattoo featuring the iconic phrase “We’re onto Cincinnati” alongside Bill Belichick’s full name inked on his right biceps. Now, he has added yet another cherished Patriots memento to his collection.

In a recent episode of the “Pat McAfee Show,” Boston Connor proudly showed off his newest addition to his desk – a signed original Tom Brady Patriots helmet. Yet, the story behind how he acquired it is worth listening to.

During the show Connor explained that the helmet came from an auction at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Gala. Boston Connor, being the die-hard Patriots fan that he is, couldn’t resist throwing his hat into the ring. Quite literally.

He planned on entering the auction thinking there would hardly be anyone who will compete for a Patriots helmet. Pat McAfee further explained, it was a silent auction, meaning one has to sign up and submit the bids via text. So, Connor did just that, pretty confident that he had it in the bag.

But as the clock ticked to the 9:45 pm deadline, a challenger emerged out of nowhere and tried to outbid him. It was a back-and-forth battle, but Boston Connor wasn’t backing down. Little did he know the mystery bidder turning up the heat was none other than Pat McAfee’s wife, Samantha.

In the end, Boston did win the prized helmet, but Sam made sure he had a tough fight for it. McAfee couldn’t help but be proud of his wife’s competitive spirit and later revealed that they even had a video of his wife going head to head with Boston. In the video, Boston appears tense and nervous. Moreover, he is also seen taking off his hat, wiping sweat, and putting it back on.

This shows just how devoted Boston Connor is to Tom Brady and the Patriots. Nonetheless, McAfee’s wife put his loyalty to the test, but Connor came out on top, winning the helmet that now sits proudly on his desk.

Tom Brady Signed Patriots Helmet Worth

Tom Brady, with his seven Super Bowl titles, stands as the most talented and accomplished quarterback in the NFL. His signed merchandise, especially helmets, puts up a hefty price tag. But, how much does a signed Tom Brady helmet actually cost?

Fanatics Authentic website showcases approximately 45 autographed helmets of Tom Brady. These helmets, bearing his hand-signed signatures, represent both his teams, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some even include inscriptions from the legendary QB.

The prices for these helmets range from $1,799 for mini helmets to $4,499 for Patriots helmets with Brady’s signature and an inscription like “NFL Pass Rec 10/3/21.” Other options include a limited edition Super Bowl LV helmet for $3,999, and helmets with inscriptions like “SB 49 MVP” and “SB 38 MVP” priced at $3,699. The priciest helmet on the site goes for $12,999, featuring a Patriots design with exclusive artwork by Charles Fazzino.