Tyreek Hill Aims to Buy His Favorite Luxury Car on Succession of His 2,000 Yard Season

Tyreek Hill is one of the very few non-QB players in the MVP conversation this season. The Dolphins WR has been putting up monstrous numbers and is very close to reaching his career-high receiving yards. Hill might also become the first player in NFL history to reach 2000 receiving yards, and if he succeeds, he has a fitting reward in mind for himself.

During his recent presser appearance, Tyreek Hill revealed that his family consistently talks to him about the 2000-yard milestone this season. He said that he tries to avoid it, but if he does manage to pull off such a feat, he plans to purchase his dream car – an Aston Martin V12.

The 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with a price tag of $173086. This car has an impressive top speed of 200 mph. It can also reach 0-62 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds, all thanks to the 12-cylinder 700hp motor.

Cheetah’s dream car might be very close, as he has already accumulated 1481 yards this season in 12 games. Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson currently holds the record of 1964 yards in a single season. He set this record in only 16 games of a regular season. The Dolphins are currently the top AFC seed, so Hill will have ample time to break this record.

Can Tyreek Hill Become the MVP for the 2023 Season?

Cheetah isn’t only in the 2000-yard conversation, as both pundits and fans have labeled him as a serious MVP contender for this season. He has racked up 17 touchdowns this season, and the 1400+ receiving yards are also remarkable. However, he is currently in the seventh position in MVP odds, as per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Even the star WR himself voiced his opinion in the recent presser and stated that the MVP award revolves around the quarterbacks rather than wide receivers. However, he also expressed that he’d be much happier if his QB teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, won it.

“I don’t think so, man, because there have been numerous times man like before I even started playing football that guys been making plays or had a great season; it’s a quarterback award,” Hill said. “We all know that. And if Tua won it, I’d be happy. I’d be happier if Tua won it.“

Hill certainly has a point, as it has been over a decade since a non-QB player was awarded the MVP title. It was Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson who won the title back in 2012 as a non-QB player. However, it’s worth noting that an NFL kicker, Mark Moseley, won the MVP title in 1982, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Tyreek Hill took it all home.