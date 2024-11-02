Patrick Mahomes’ 9 Interceptions in 7 Games: What’s Happening to The Star QB?

The 2024 NFL season has been a rollercoaster ride for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are off to a strong start with a 7-0 record, boasting wins against formidable opponents like the Ravens and the Bills. However, a concerning reality is that Mahomes has not played his best football as the season nears its halfway mark.

The 2018 and 2022 MVP has thrown 9 interceptions in just 7 games, raising eyebrows and concerns among fans and analysts. Notably, Mahomes has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes. He currently ranks among the leaders in interceptions, alongside Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield, with 9 each.

What is driving this concern?

Defensive adjustments by opponents: One argument is that defenses have started to crack the code on Mahomes. With game tape available, coordinators may have found new ways to exploit his weaknesses, implementing more man-to-man coverage and forcing errors based on past patterns where he has struggled. This was evident as Mahomes has been sacked 12 times this season, which highlights the defense is going aggressive against him.

Forced passes: Mahomes might be trying too many aggressive plays, resulting in passes thrown into tight coverage. Earlier in the season, he faced criticism for not targeting Travis Kelce when he was out of form, suggesting that selective throwing has contributed to his interceptions.

Receiver issues: Injuries and inconsistent performances from receivers can significantly impact a quarterback’s decision-making. When primary targets are not open, quarterbacks may resort to forced throws, as seen in his recent game against the Raiders.

The Chiefs are currently without several star receivers, including Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, while JuJu Smith-Schuster’s availability is also in question. The absence of these key offensive players puts extra pressure on Mahomes, leading to forced throws.

Mental game: Interceptions can affect a quarterback’s confidence. Mahomes may question whether his players understand his plays or if the responsibility falls on him. Recovering from turnovers involves a lot of challenges, including turning the attention away from the critical takes by the experts and the fans.

Despite the interception struggles, no one can question the Chiefs QB’s ability to take accountability. Here are some strategies Mahomes could employ to reduce his interceptions:

How can Mahomes end his interception troubles?

Limit the risky throws: Mahomes could emulate his QB idol, Tom Brady, by being more mindful of situations that call for risky passes. Patience yields better decision-making and allows him to exploit holes in the defense.

Utilize check-downs: Short, high-percentage throws have always been one of Mahomes’ strengths. It can also help eliminate the risk of interceptions. For this, Mahomes needs to rely on his running backs and Travis Kelce.

Increase communication with the receivers: With a new group of receivers due to injuries, it’s crucial for Mahomes to ensure they are on the same page regarding route depths and timing. In addition, accommodating their game with his toolkit will certainly boost their confidence as well as trust.

Trust your strengths: As an experienced player, Mahomes knows his game better than anyone else. He needs to trust his skills and decision-making during this tough phase, remembering that form is temporary, but class is permanent.

Enhance pocket awareness: This is a critical aspect of Mahomes’ game. Knowing when to step up in the pocket and when to escape can help him avoid rushed throws and extend plays more effectively.

Additionally, Mahomes has a history of underperforming in the regular season and excelling in the playoffs, as seen in the 2023-24 season. Hence, there is little room for panic, but an extra awareness is always a mindful option for success. With two games lined up in five days against the Buccaneers (Nov 4) and the Broncos (Nov 9), Mahomes will certainly look to reduce turnovers and prioritize his touchdown passes.