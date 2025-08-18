“Tee Higgins All Over Again”: Redditors React Over Bengals’ Absurd Demands for a Trey Hendrickson Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals are yet again at an impasse with one of their players over a contract, and it’s starting to get ugly. We’re, of course, talking about Trey Hendrickson, who has adamantly stated he won’t play for the team under his current deal. He was last year’s sack leader and has totaled 35 in the past two seasons. Despite this, the Bengals are now looking to trade the star defensive player.

For a player of his caliber, Hendrickson’s current contract is downright disrespectful. He’s set to earn $21 million this upcoming season but has no financial protection beyond that.

$21 million may sound like a lot, but compared to other star edge rushers around the league, it’s a far cry from what he could be making. Hendrickson should be making at least $30 million, if not $35 million, right now.

However, the Bengals have had an expensive offseason where they’ve had to lock up important players. First, Ja’Marr Chase signed a four-year, $161 million deal. Then, Tee Higgins landed a four-year, $115 million deal. And with Burrow already on the books for $45 million this upcoming season, money has gotten tight in Cincinnati.

That’s why the team recently stated that they are open to trade talks regarding Hendrickson. He and the team’s discussions have seemingly hit a wall, and the Bengals are ready to move on. Yet, their asking price is steep. Diana Russini reported that they want a 2026 first-round pick and a young defensive player in return for the 30-year-old pass rusher.

In reaction to these demands, NFL fans on Reddit had a field day poking fun at the Bengals’ front office. They criticized everything, like the asking price, the possible bluff, and the irony of the entire situation.

“Is this a ‘start high & negotiate down’ situation, or a ‘lol we’re not trading him’ situation?” one asked.

“So he’s going nowhere,” another guessed.

“They put such a high price on him for other teams to pay, but won’t pay it themselves. Crazy,” someone else pointed out.

It is quite crazy behavior that the Bengals have normalized. Nobody could’ve guessed the situation would get this ugly with Hendrickson. But here we are. One user even argued that the behavior is a pattern, similar to what they did to Tee Higgins.

“They’ll resign him…eventually. It’s basically Tee Higgins all over again,” they penned.

The Bengals franchise tagged Higgins this offseason before eventually paying him the money he deserved. However, upon being tagged, many wondered if the star receiver would soon be traded, as he expressed a desire for a longer contract and clarity on his future.

Well, it pays to be a friend of the quarterback, because Higgins eventually got his money. So far, the same can’t be said for Hendrickson.

It remains to be seen if any team will meet the Bengals’ trade demands, though the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns have reportedly shown interest.