If He Were a Rookie QB in 2025, Cam Newton Would Want to Be Drafted By The Dallas Cowboys

Cam Newton entered the NFL as a National Champion, a Heisman Trophy winner, and the undisputed top quarterback of his draft class. At 6’5″ and 245 pounds, he was a physical marvel. But there’s a catch that comes with being the best: the worst team drafts you.

For Cam, that team was the Carolina Panthers. Still, he managed to build a successful and memorable career, earning league MVP honors and leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance. But if he had the chance to do it all over again, which team would he choose as a rookie? According to Cam, he’d pick the Dallas Cowboys over options like the Rams or Eagles.

Why would Cam Newton choose America’s Team over a franchise coached by an offensive genius like Sean McVay?

After all, the Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in nearly 30 years, while the Rams have appeared in four since the turn of the century, winning two. Under McVay and GM Les Snead, the Rams have been one of the most well-run and innovative franchises in the NFL. In contrast, Dallas, under Jerry Jones, has consistently fallen short on the field, excelling more in TV ratings and PR than playoff results.

During the latest episode of the 4th&1, Cam said it’s not just about wins and losses, it’s about “legacy”.

“Who doesn’t want to be on the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie? Everybody dreams is to go to a legacy franchise in a big market. We are in this age of branding. If I’m the first overall pick and I’m getting drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, that’s everybody’s dream, contrary to what anybody thinks,” Cam explained.

He made it clear: he would want to be part of a blue-blood franchise with history, prestige, and national spotlight. Dallas, with its massive market and global reach, fits that bill perfectly.

In today’s game, where branding, media exposure, and personal image are more important than ever, Newton sees the Cowboys as a dream scenario. A natural showman who takes pride in his appearance and thrives in the public eye, Cam believes he’d flourish in the glitz and glare of Dallas.

His guest, Bryant McFadden, repeatedly made the case for the Rams, pointing to L.A.’s large market, McVay’s offensive brilliance, and the talent-rich roster. It’s a setup many quarterbacks would jump at. But Cam wasn’t hearing it. “You in LA, with Sean McVay, the creativity, with players around you, and with number one on dabbing.”

The former MVP shut down every argument with unwavering confidence. He doesn’t care about the scheme, roster, or coaching staff. To him, being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys would be the ultimate move for any player, regardless of circumstance.

In his words, Jerry Jones’s team is “the biggest team in the NFL” when it comes to marketability—and that, for Cam, outweighs everything else.

Still, McFadden pushed back, arguing that New York—home to both the Jets and the Giants—is a bigger market than Dallas. By that logic, he said, teams like the Giants should be considered more marketable than the Cowboys.

But Cam Newton didn’t flinch. He stood firm in his belief that no team is bigger than the Cowboys. He pointed out that Dallas is always in the conversation, no matter how mediocre their on-field results have been in recent years.

The media can’t stop talking about them, and fans still idolize former stars like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Deion Sanders. According to Newton, winning in Dallas carries a different kind of weight because it’s not just about success, it’s about legacy.

Interestingly, Cam admitted he didn’t grow up watching the Cowboys, nor did he want to play for them when he entered the draft in 2011. But now, understanding the spotlight they command and the cultural impact they have, he says he’d choose Dallas over any other team—no hesitation.