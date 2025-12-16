Seahawks Kicker Jason Myers Feels Bad for Making the Game-Winning Kick vs. Philip Rivers

NFL games rarely hinge on one man’s foot anymore, but Sunday’s game in Seattle felt like a throwback. In a gritty, low-scoring affair between the Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts, there were no offensive fireworks or highlight-reel touchdowns. Instead, the game came down to tension, timing, and a single, season-defining kick from Seahawks kicker Jason Myers.

With 29 seconds left on the clock, Myers drilled a 56-yard field goal to seal an 18-16 win, deciding a game Seattle won without scoring a single touchdown.

It was the longest kick of Myers’ season, his sixth field goal of the afternoon, and the decisive blow in a franchise-record performance. He finished a perfect six-for-six, converting from 30, 32, 46, 47, 52, and finally 56 yards, accounting for all 18 of Seattle’s points. The win pushed the Seahawks to 11-3 and kept them tied atop the NFC West.

However, after the stadium cleared and the adrenaline wore off, Myers admits that the kick did not sit entirely right with him.

“I will say, after the game, I felt a little bad because I did grow up watching Philip play. I was a Chargers fan growing up, so after the fact, I felt a little bad,” Myers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

But did he feel the same hint of sadness the moment he was gearing up for the kick? Clearly not.

“No, it didn’t cross my mind. Then Sam [Darnold] and the boys got us down in field goal range… so yeah, it didn’t cross my mind until after I got home… where they had to remind me that I did grow up watching Philip play for the Chargers,” Myers said, explaining that emotions only surfaced once the job was done.

“I will say after the game I did feel a little bad I was a Chargers and Philip Rivers fan growing up”@JayMy_31 #PMSLive https://t.co/5GY9a6auZZ pic.twitter.com/4V6Nf8egbG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 15, 2025

While it is true that Myers did beat one of his football idols, he can also be proud of the performance Philip Rivers put up against his team.

The 44-year-old quarterback, nearly five years removed from his last NFL snap, was thrust into action after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. And despite the loss, Rivers delivered a surprisingly steady performance, finishing 18-of-27 for 120 yards and throwing his first touchdown pass since January 2021.

Rivers also led two late scoring drives and briefly put Indianapolis ahead in the fourth quarter. The future Hall of Famer showed he could still command a huddle, still move an offense, and still make meaningful plays under pressure. “He actually played pretty well,” Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant admitted after the game.

Meanwhile, for Jason Myers, it was a professional triumph wrapped in personal conflict. He did exactly what the Seahawks needed him to do by delivering one of the best kicking performances of the season, and kept Seattle’s playoff momentum alive.

But somewhere between the final whistle and the drive home, the kicker who grew up watching Philip Rivers couldn’t help but feel a little sympathy for the man standing on the other sideline.

This is yet another ripple effect of what a legend like Rivers’ return does to Gen Zers who grew up idolizing him. So it will be interesting to see who will be the next youngster coming up with a similar story when the Colts next play vs. the 49ers.