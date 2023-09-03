After Being Offered $1,500,000 To Leave Deion Sanders’ Colorado Program, Travis Hunter Stuns Football World With Debut Game

Star prospect Travis Hunter and his Colorado Buffs have left the football world in awe after an impressive upset win over No. 17 TCU. With that win, Deion Sanders is enjoying his time calling out his doubters at point-blank range. However, it was not long ago that Hunter, who was lured to Colorado by Coach Prime, was offered $1,500,000 to leave the program.

Hunter not only rejected the offer, but he stamped his loyalty to Coach Prime and Colorado by making sure he was the highlight of his debut game. He secured 119 yards in 11 receptions offensively and made a game-changing interception playing defense against TCU. With that he not only impressed Deion Sanders, but the entire football world was head over heels for him.

Travis Hunter Stuns Football World With Debut Game Performance

The spotlight was primarily supposed to be on coach Deion Sanders and his QB son Shedeur, who threw for 510 yards with four touchdowns and no picks. But that didn’t stop Travis Hunter from grabbing attention with his insane athleticism in offense as well as defense. What gained massive hype was his incredible diving interception which saved a touchdown.

Later in the postgame press conference, Deion Sanders was all praises for his “other son,” Hunter. So much so that he even advocated Travis as a player who has Heisman potential. “Travis is it,” Coach Prime said. “I really think you know, I always promote all my kids. I really think we got a couple of guys who should be frontrunners for the Heisman right now”

However, it was not just Deion who was confident in Travis. Many others on Twitter believe he will be under the radar of the NFL scouts and is easily one of the best college prospects this year. But it was just a few months ago that rival college programs tried to lure him out of Boulder for $1,500,000.

Hunter Rejected $1,500,000 From a Rival Programs

Deion Sanders brought Travis Hunter with him to Colorado from Jackson State because he knew the potential of the young player. Earlier this year in his interview with Carl Reed of 247Sports, Coach Prime revealed that rival recruits are offering Hunter $1,500,000 to play for them.

“People offered Travis Hunter a bag,” Deion Sanders stated. “About $1.5 million to try to lure him and buy him out of the transfer portal. But Travis is not the kind of guy that can be bought. He isn’t built like that. Travis is a relational young man that is built on relationships and stability.”

The former NFL superstar also mentioned that Hunter is of prime importance for his team since he will play both ways. He also believes that the young prospect could even get drafted as a top 3 or a top 5 in his junior year. Now it is to be seen how high the Buffs are aiming for since the debut in itself was nothing less than a laugh at the doubters.