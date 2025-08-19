Patrick Mahomes Gets Honest About “Villain” Narrative After LeBron James’ Comparison

They say that to the victor go the spoils, but unfortunately, so too does resentment. Now that he’s the most premier passer in the National Football League today, Patrick Mahomes is beginning to learn that lesson the hard way.

Having already won three Super Bowls throughout his first seven years as a starter, the pride and joy of the Kansas City Chiefs is enjoying an unprecedented start to his career, but that’s coming at the chagrin of the rest of the league. Much like Tom Brady or LeBron James, he’s officially become the “villain” of the National Football League, and he seems to be okay with that.

“People start to turn on you. You kind of become this villain, but for me, it’s just about playing the game the right way,” Mahomes explained during his most recent interview with ESPN. According to Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna, it’s not Mahomes himself that has changed, but rather the perception of him.

Success for one means failure for another, and in the eyes of McKenna, the soon-to-be 30-year-old signal caller is experiencing nothing more than the latest iteration of the same narrative that has been told countless times throughout the history of organized sports. Likening him to everyone from Brady and James to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program and even Michael Jordan, McKenna suggests that,

“At the beginning of their run, they were one thing. And even as they stayed the same, the perception of them evolved. They seemed like another. Like a villain. When someone ascends into greatness, the haters come out of the woodwork. And while Mahomes has long been a hero — the Iron Man of the NFL — he’s headed into his villain phase — perhaps the Doctor Doom.”

Despite having four less Super Bowl rings, perhaps Brady is the perfect comparison for Mahomes at this point in time; an unpopular quarterback option who spent the beginning of his career on the bench prior to becoming the face of the league itself.

Most were indifferent to Brady in the early days of his career. He was nothing more than the product of the next-man-up system that the NFL has in place, but after he won his first Super Bowl as a sophomore, expectations started to come forth.

The only problem was that Brady began to shatter those expectations on a routine basis, making fools of both defenders and analysts alike. By the time he captured his third Lombardi trophy, fans were beginning to grow tired of seeing the Patriots in the Super Bowl on what was essentially a yearly basis.

Once he returned to those winning ways in 2014, those old expectations had transformed into outright complaints and criticisms. Brady wasn’t an underdog anymore, he was the establishment, and there’s few things that Americans hate more than an authority figure.

Unfortunately, for Mahomes, he now seems destined to travel down that same path. He’s no longer a kid from Texas, he’s the face of the NFL, and whether they like it or not, fans will have to contend with the fact that their boo’s will only serve to make him that much stronger.

Suffice to say, let this be a reminder that it is better to appreciate greatness while it is here rather than to feel remiss about hating it long after it is gone. After all, we do call them “generational” athletes for a reason.