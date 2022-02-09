Who is singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl Week has arrived and households across the world will gear up for the biggest game on the NFL calendar this weekend. Who will be performing before the Rams face the Bengals.

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

Who will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl 56

The National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI will be performed by Grammy-nominated Country Artist Mickey Guyton.

“Look at God,” Guyton wrote on Twitter after the NFL announced the lineup in early February. “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI.”

So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports pic.twitter.com/bDdpyt1rCb — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 1, 2022

Guyton has received four Grammy nominations, including one for Best Country Solo Performance for her 2020 autobiographical ballad “Black Like Me,” making her the very first African American female musician to receive a country nomination.

The national anthem will be preceded by a performance of “America the Beautiful” by six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko just before kickoff.

Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language. In addition, American urban contemporary gospel duo Mary Mary will perform “Lift˜ Every Voice and Sing” alongside the LA Phil’s YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Zedd will act as the official pregame DJ during player warmups.

