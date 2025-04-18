“Flashy” Patrick Mahomes Is Overrated Like LeBron James, Says Coach Jason Brown

Losing that third consecutive Super Bowl is proving to be extra costly for Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles’ defense exposed the two-time MVP, making him look more like an average QB than the game-changing superstar many believe him to be. Now, comparisons to LeBron James are resurfacing—and not in a flattering light.

Advertisement

Like LeBron, Mahomes has won multiple championships and built a Hall of Fame résumé. Yet, neither is widely considered the GOAT in their respective sport. Instead, the label that’s starting to stick? “Overrated.” At least, according to certain salty football fans.

Jason Brown and Rob Parker of The Coach JB Show recently went off on Mahomes, calling him massively overrated and even comparing him to much-maligned QB Daniel Jones.

“The motherf*cker’s overrated as sh*t. He is overrated as sh*t because he is the most overrated superstars in the history of professional sports right there with LeBron. We’re looking at this cat like he’s sitting here throwing dagger, dig routes on time against quarters coverage, and I’m looking at it like you don’t get hit no more. He’s underhand, left hand, all that sh*t that’s flashy. He ain’t throwing no real deal QB play,” Coach JB explained.

Parker stirred the pot further when he compared Patrick Mahomes to Daniel Jones, pointing out that their stats were surprisingly similar. He believes people were quick to get angry because Mahomes is benefiting from his résumé, most notably, three Super Bowl wins, which are team accomplishments.

According to Parker, fans and analysts continue to bet on Mahomes based on past success, even when his current performance doesn’t back it up. Super Bowl 59, in his eyes, was a perfect example of that bias.

“At one point, people were mad at me because I said he had turned into Daniel Jones, and they had similar stats. Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowls. Once you win that, you have cache, and people keep saying- Oh, I’m not going to go against Mahomes and the Chiefs, like even in the Super Bowl. Mahomes hasn’t played well. Can you imagine a team that goes 15-2 and the QB gets zero first-place votes for the MVP? In what league does that happen?”

Despite the Eagles having a stronger roster across the board, the Chiefs entered the game as favorites, solely because of Mahomes. That surprised Parker, who confidently picked Philly to win. He couldn’t understand why so many still blindly trusted Mahomes, especially given that the quarterback hasn’t played at an elite level for the past two seasons.

Even MVP voters seemed to recognize the dip in Mahomes’ play this season, as he didn’t receive a single first-place vote, despite leading a team that finished 15-2, a record that usually earns quarterbacks at least a few.

Mahomes has posted stats similar to veteran QBs like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, yet the media heavily criticized them for their performance this year while largely giving him a pass. Yet, in Patrick’s case, people acknowledge the decline but continue to look the other way.

Is it fair to call the two-time MVP overrated? Not really. You don’t stumble into three Lombardi Trophies and two MVP awards by accident. While Mahomes’ numbers have dipped and his performances haven’t been as flashy, that shift reflects an evolution in his quarterback play—adapting to the needs of his team, not a decline in skill.

The truth is, the Chiefs haven’t given him the support he needs. Whether it’s the offensive line or the receiving corps, the help simply hasn’t been there. No quarterback can thrive without those foundational pieces—Brady never had to. Football is a team sport, and Patrick Mahomes isn’t Superman.

He may not be overrated, but is it time to pump the brakes on the GOAT conversation?