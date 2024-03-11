“This is False”: Boston Reporter Refutes Mac Jones Axing Rumors, Gets Fiercely Disputed by NFL World

The Patriot’s success was built on the fact that Robert Kraft gave Bill Belichick complete freedom and keys to the kingdom. However, dodgy drafting in the past few years and abysmal results in past seasons led to his firing. The new Head Coach and the front office don’t want to go down the same path and are learning from an 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

The rebuilding process has begun as the team plans to be competitive and aggressive in the drafting and is not messing around. They are ready to let go of a lot of personnel, whom they don’t see as part of their plans. Another casualty of this process is Mac Jones, who has been traded to the Jaguars for a 6th-round pick as per NFL.

However, rumors and reports are circulating that the former Alabama QB could have been traded in the last off-season, before another disastrous season under his belt, per Savage Sports:

Bill tried to trade Jones, realizing he had seen enough, only to be vetoed by Kraft. The reports also stated that they could have gotten at least a 2nd round pick. It seems the Patriots owner had lost trust in his most successful coach when he started meddling in roster decisions.

However, the claim has been refuted by Mark Daniels, a reporter who exclusively covers the Patriots, who asserted that the claims that Kraft undermined Bill and jeopardized the trade are false. He stated that Belichick hired Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien to get the best out of Mac, which shows there were no intentions to trade him and no one would have even offered a 2nd round pick for him.

However, fans had a mixed reaction regarding his claims. While many believed him, others felt he was just trying to be a mouthpiece for Kraft and score some goodwill with him.

Fans have a Mixed Reaction to Daniels’ Claim

People are debating whether the reports of Kraft meddling and blocking Mac Jones’s trade are true or false. They have been providing other sources, and some even saying this is coming from Robert Kraft who doesn’t want the bad media. Fans said the reports are probably true because it came out just after Bill’s firing. They said similar reports came before Jimmy G was traded. They called out Daniels for defending Kraft because Belichick certainly wanted to make certain decisions but Kraft intervened.

While some defended Kraft and said it is likely Belichick’s camp that is spreading all the rumors and his fans are trying to place all the blame on the owners rather than accepting Bill himself was partly to blame. They asserted that sometimes owners have to step in from letting managers make bad decisions like an 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach wanting to trade Gronk to Detroit. Fans said,

The Mac Jones saga is finally over, which means there is an increasing chance that the Patriots will be using their 3rd overall pick to draft a QB. While their heart is set on Jayden Daniels, it won’t be surprising that they go for Drake May or any other first-rounder. Mac succumbed to the weight of expectations of being there to replace Brady. So anyone who comes has big shoes to fill which Jones couldn’t.