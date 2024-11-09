mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Accepts Gift Eerily Similar to Kermit the Frog

Suresh Menon
Published

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Earlier this year, the Las Vegas Raiders pissed Patrick Mahomes off by mocking the QB with a Kermit The Frog puppet. Hilariously enough, Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, also seems to have joined in on the fun.

In her latest Instagram story, Randi was seen posing with two animated metal light-up toys, gifts she received from the owner of The Rusty Clucker — a company that specializes in “rustic metal decor” and “custom KC Metal.”

The problem, however, stems from the toys that Randi posed with. One was a colorful butterfly, quite large in size, that slightly flapped its wings. Next to it was a green frog toy, eerily similar to Kermit the Frog.

“It’s the little things! Happy lights!” wrote Randi in the picture she shared on her IG story. To add to the fun, Randi was looking super stoked, posing with the frog. In her subsequent story, she went a step further, calling her two new, shiny toys — “My new friends!!”

Based on her Instagram stories, it’s quite clear that Randi was simply elated with the beauty of her “new friends,” which, in all honesty, looked super cute as decor items.

While it’s unknown if Randi is aware of the Kermit The Frog controversy or even the fact that her son’s voice has been eerily likened to the muppet character’s, it was a funny encounter in all accords. Especially for the ones in sync with the lore around Patrick Mahomes.

But before controversy strikes, it has to be clarified that the frog wasn’t a customized toy. One look at the Instagram page of The Rusty Clucker and it can be seen that they have been listing a variety of frog and flamingo rock antiques.

Moreover, a month ago, Randi was seen promoting her own collection of merch with The Rusty Clucker. So, her endorsing the brand’s products a month later isn’t out of the blue.

Regardless, one cannot ignore the irony of the events. Truly hilarious.

