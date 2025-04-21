Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Looks Back in Time to Celebrate Princess Diana as a Role Model for Moms

Princess Diana wasn’t your typical mother — she showed the world a braver, more compassionate way to be one. Whether it was hugging AIDS patients during a time of intense stigma or walking through active minefields, she consistently defied expectations. But perhaps no moment captured that spirit better than when she kicked off her heels and ran barefoot in a school race on Mother’s Day — just to be there for her son, Prince William.

That moment has long symbolized the kind of mom who puts love before protocol, and it recently resonated with someone who knows a thing or two about being a proud, hands-on parent: Randi Mahomes.

The mother of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes quote-tweeted a resurfaced video of Diana’s famous, bare-foot race with a simple yet heartfelt message: “Love her and this (gesture) so much.” In doing so, Randi made a timeless connection between two women from very different worlds, united by the same maternal instinct to always show up for their children — crown or not, cameras or not.

Love her and this so much https://t.co/h69XmdTzyc — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) April 15, 2025

The clip of Diana sprinting on the track alongside other moms, in a skirt no less, has resurfaced many times over the years. And it always met with admiration. After all, it was Diana being, above all else, a mom.

For Randi Mahomes, though, it seems like the post was more than just nostalgia — it was a reflection of her own life. As a mother of three, including the NFL’s top active quarterback, she’s never been just “Patrick Mahomes’ mom.” Randi has built a reputation as a proud, hands-on parent, deeply invested in her children’s lives, both on and off the field.

So unsurprisingly, Randi’s sentiment and emotions resonated with her fans, who quickly flocked to the comment section to share their mutual admiration of Princess Diana. “Born to lead. For sure. Gone too soon for such a great Mother,” noted an X user. “Such a beautiful person! Love to you princess Diana,” penned another.

The rest, meanwhile, couldn’t stop themselves from expressing how relatable they found Randi’s words to be. “Me too,” wrote multiple of Randi Mahomes’ followers. “Nothing like being a mom,” remarked another user.

In an era where social media is filled with highlight reels and hot takes, Randi Mahomes’ tribute was a rare, sincere moment that reminded us that behind every public figure — whether a prince or a quarterback — there’s often a mom who values being there over being seen.

And if Diana was once dubbed the “People’s Princess,” it’s clear that Randi is more than just an NFL superstar’s mom. She’s a mother who recognizes greatness not just in winning, but in showing up for your kids, every step of the way.