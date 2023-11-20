HomeSearch

Patrick Mahomes’ Stacked Trophy Cabinet Goes Viral After Mahomes Family Hosts Friendsgiving in New House

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 20, 2023

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has cemented his name as the aspiring GOAT of the NFL after winning two Super Bowls in the last six seasons. With the 2x MVP at the helm, the defending champs are looking strong with the best AFC record of 7-2 this season, and it looks like he’s all set to win more awards for his trophy collection in his new Missouri home.

Patrick Mahomes and his family hosted a “Friendsgiving” party at their new home on Saturday. Brittany Mahomes, who was in charge of the evening, took care of every small thing to make sure everyone had a great and memorable time together. A guest shared a photo of the celebration showcasing Mahomes’ remarkable trophy display. Besides his amazing achievements, a delightful dinner table awaited the guests’ arrival.

Former NFL quarterback Nick Shimonek’s wife, Betina Gozo, posted the story on Instagram and described the atmosphere as “Friendsgiving vibes.” Nick and Mahomes happen to be the best pals who were teammates in college football at Texas Tech. He played as a backup to the star QB in his last two seasons with the Red Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes’ Trophy Case Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

The reigning MVP’s new home is a lavish fortress, designed carefully to match his athletic spirit. It has a designated corner housing a cabinet proudly displaying all of Mahomes’ trophies. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, thoughtfully installed this feature. Carefully placed inside the case are 2 Lombardi trophies, 3 ESPY trophies, 2 NFL MVP trophies, an Offensive Player of the Year trophy, and awards from both his college and high school days.

These pictures are causing a stir on the internet, with fans showering endless praise on the 2-time Super Bowl champion, wishing him ongoing success in his career. A Bengals fan commented,

Another user remarked,

In jest, someone quipped,

Meanwhile, another fan observed humorously,

After winning the 2022 Super Bowl, the Mahomes family moved to a new home after selling their previous Kansas City ranch for $2.9 million. Their new place boasts an outdoor pool, a fire pit, and a swim-up bar. Inside, there is a distinctive fish tank at the main entrance and a private movie theater. And that’s not all, as the mansion houses a mini football field, an indoor basketball court, and a mini golf course all on the property itself.

