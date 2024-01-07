Remembering His Lost Golden Locks From 30 Years Ago, New York HC Brian Daboll Gets Lost in Reporter’s Hair

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll found himself momentarily distracted during a post-game press conference. The source of his distraction? A reporter’s luxuriant hair. This amusing exchange, tweeted by Ari Meirov, highlights a universal truth about men and their relationship with hair.

“Sorry, I’m looking at your hair,” Daboll admitted during the conference. The quick-witted reporter shot back, “You jealous?” eliciting laughter from everyone present in the room.

Daboll even confirmed that he was indeed jealous of the reporter’s beautiful head of hair, as he has lacked in that area for about three decades. He was so mesmerized that he even forgot the question that the reporter (with hair) had initially asked him.

The matter of hair grooming is not entirely all about women. Keeping a well-groomed head of hair for men is as important as it is for women. As the cliché goes, “Your hair is your crown and glory” no matter the gender.

The 48-year-old head coach has had quite the journey in football, and it started when he actually had a lush head of hair. Before his love for coaching began, he played both sides of the ball and was very quick to work his way up from being a freshman to a junior, as per PickinSplinters.com.

His 5’8″ height might not seem very threatening, but he excelled as a defensive back and tallied 59 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, one recovered fumble, and one interception. His coach, Jerome Smith, really admired how well he played defense and how he could stop the other team from scoring. The Giants head coach also excelled offensively and completed 30 carries for 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

As we are taking the bald route, there are also notably a few coaches in American sports who share the same trait. Starting the list, which is compiled by SellOutCrowd.com — at number 10 — Brad Childress, remembered for his distinct ’90s coach look and leading the Vikings to near Super Bowl glory in 2009. Then, at number 9, we have Rick Carlisle, who embraced his baldness and subsequently led the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA championship. It’s a fun coincidence, isn’t it?

Jerry Tarkanian comes in at number 8. He’s known for pushing the limits to boost UNLV basketball and had quite a story involving a recruit with a GED from jail. Number 7 is Lefty Driesell, who stylishly sported a horseshoe hair pattern and led Maryland to significant victories.

Rick Majerus is at number 6, notable not just for his coaching prowess but also for his unique lifestyle, like living in a hotel and working remotely. Jack Ramsay, before becoming a familiar ESPN figure, was an accomplished coach, and he takes the 5th spot.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, known for his impressive bald look, is at number 4. Then, there’s Cael Sanderson at number 3, a legend in college wrestling with numerous national championships under his belt. Knute Rockne, mostly seen with a hat but undeniably bald, takes the 2nd spot. And topping the list at number 1 is Pep Guardiola, the celebrated Manchester City coach.

Fans rant about Brian Daboll

The reactions to Daboll’s candid moment ahead of their season finale were as varied as they were entertaining. Fans took to social media to post pictures of Daboll with hair during his college days, while others playfully teased him.

Sharing Daboll’s picture, this user mentioned, “Coach Daboll and his hair during college.”

This fan probably had quite the laugh as he wrote, “Nah, I’m crying .”

This fan quipped, “Tubby got cooked.”

Another one read, “Coach and I go to the same barber. “

A fan noted, “This is way too funny!”

This user mentioned, “Not that funny.”

With or without hair, Daboll will see a significant change in both the roster and the coaching lounge next season. While some argue that he himself could get fired, there’s a strong possibility that it’s the other three coordinators, who will get sacked on Black Monday. It will surely be interesting to see how it all pans out.