“They’re Gonna Play Him at Wide Receiver Mostly”: Former Titans GM Is Looking Forward to Travis Hunter’s Rookie Year

The NFL world is buzzing with anticipation over how the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to deploy their high-profile investment: Travis Hunter. Taken No. 2 overall in the 2025 Draft after a trade-up from the fifth pick, Hunter brings an unprecedented mix of explosiveness, two-way versatility as a WR and CB, and of course, star power. Simply put, the reigning Heisman winner is the kind of talent that doesn’t just boost a team, but transforms it.

The Jaguars had to give up a significant haul of draft capital to secure Hunter too: that 5th overall selection, the 36th pick in the second round, the 126th pick, and a first-rounder in 2026.

Still, former Titans general manager Jon Robinson understands why Jacksonville paid such a steep price. In his eyes, talents like Hunter don’t come around often.

“They gave up a lot of draft capital to go up and get Travis,” Robinson said on ESPN recently. “They believe in him. They think he’s a generational player.” But which position will Hunter primarily play?

During the start of rookie minicamps last month, the former Colorado Buffalo began primarily working on offense — something head coach Liam Coen confirmed was part of a calculated plan.

“We wanted to be able to clean up some of the things… get extra reps on the offensive side of the ball, and next week he’ll start to roll on defense,” Coen said.

Studying the Jags HC’s words and the resources invested so far, Robinson argued that Hunter is, in all likelihood, set to primarily play as an offensive weapon in the NFL: “It seems like they’re going to play him at wide receiver mostly and then… he’ll dabble some over at corner.”

For Robinson, who has seen versatile players like Troy Brown and Julian Edelman switch sides of the ball in New England, this isn’t uncharted territory.

“We did it a couple times out of necessity… I think that Travis may play a little bit more defense than Jules did,” he noted, before adding he’s “excited to watch Trevor and Travis… out there combined with Brian Thomas Jr.”

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson is looking forward to seeing @Trevorlawrencee & @TravisHunterJr down in #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/v5KrIp02Kj — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) June 2, 2025

What makes Hunter’s deployment so important, according to Robinson, isn’t just his skill and ability — it’s the way he could elevate Trevor Lawrence in a make-or-break year for the young quarterback. “It’s a big year for Trevor. He’s going to continue to take a step,” Robinson said.

Hunter isn’t coming into a bare receiver room either.

As the former Titans GM pointed out, the Jaguars already have “Brian Thomas Jr., who had an outstanding season last year,” and now, adding Hunter gives them options.

“Most of these good quarterbacks and good teams… they have more than one receiver,” he explained. “Defenses will just tilt the coverage to wherever the primary target is. And then you’ve got nobody else to throw to.”

Whether Travis Hunter continues as the projected true two-way threat or settles into an offensive rhythm remains to be seen. But, one thing is clear: the league, and seasoned execs like Jon Robinson, have lofty expectations for him!