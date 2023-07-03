Peyton Manning Extends Dream IRONMAN Invite To Father-Son Duo Who Suffers From Cerebral Palsy

Peyton Manning made a father-son duo’s dream come true when he announced their invitation to the prestigious IRONMAN Challenge. The story is incredible because the father-son duo competes together as the son suffers from cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affects a person’s ability to move, stay balanced, and maintain good posture. The father, Jeff Agar, and son, Johnny Agar, are truly special people for their ability to work together and battle against Johnny’s condition to compete in one of the most taxing and physically demanding challenges.

What exactly is the IRONMAN challenge? It’s a true test of stamina at its core, defined by three major events, running, swimming, and biking. If you want to think of it better, you can consider it to be a juiced-up triathlon. The IRONMAN consists of 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of biking, and 26.2 miles of running. A marathon alone is 26.2 miles. The event must be done in 17 hours.

Peyton Manning sends a gracious invite to the Agar family

Peyton Manning certainly made the Agar family’s dream come true with the invite. The former NFL legend was very happy that the Agar family was getting a chance to compete, and he made his thoughts clear in his invitation message.

“You guys are incredible and a true inspiration,” Manning gladly told the Agars in a video message, per CBS News. “On behalf of IRONMAN, it’s my honor to share with you that Team Agar has earned an official invite to the 2024 IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. Congratulations and good luck! I’ll be rooting for you the whole way.”

The Agars were thrilled, and Jeff Agar especially noted how he would do anything for his son. Talking to CBS’ David Begnaud last year, Jeff Agar said, “I’m not a fan of swimming, biking or running, which is perfect for triathlon. This probably wouldn’t be in the top 100 things I’d select to do. … I’m not doing it because I love it. This is Johnny’s dream and I’m giving him the legs and the power to do it.”

Johnny Agar is fully ready for the challenge too. “When I hopefully walk across that finish line, I’m gonna put every, every ounce of energy that I have,” he remarked. “It’s going to be really, really special for me.”

So, how does the father-son duo compete together? Well, Jeff Agar is always there for his son, pushing, pulling, and willing Johnny through each of the events.

While the IRONMAN challenge will be one of their toughest tests yet, Johnny and Jeff will have the support of each other throughout it.

Manning’s message serves as inspiration for the Agar family

An invitation to the IRONMAN is something very exclusive. The IRONMAN challenge, held in Kona, Hawaii, represents the height of triathlons, and it’s something athletes all around the world work hard to be invited to.

The invite coming from Peyton Manning must’ve been special too. Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks to have played in the NFL, and he was an extremely hard worker. He personified determination and drive in the NFL, and now the Agars will be looking to carry that same drive.

They have 16 months to train, and they will surely look up to Peyton Manning as they do, grateful for the message.