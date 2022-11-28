Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Supermarket & The Journey From $5.50 Per Hour To Millions

Cards0928 160651 — 9/27/09 — Indianapolis Colts quarterback #18 Peyton Manning (cq) and Arizona Cardinals Kurt Warner (cq, right) shake hands after their game at University of Phoenix Stadium (cq) in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic) (Via OlyDrop) XXX K7I8978.JPG USA AZ

Take a good look at the person bagging your groceries the next time you go to the supermarket, he might turn out to be a professional athlete or Hall of Famer. Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning, believe it or not, could very well have been the guys bagging your groceries.

Post-Retirement, Peyton has been seen doing a variety of things, including documentaries and even short films. Moreover, we also get to see him on Peyton’s Places, which recently featured Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in one of the episodes.

Both were seen working in a supermarket, with Peyton struggling to find work. One of the primary reasons that the episode with Kurt Warner was shot in a supermarket was due to Kurt’s supermarket connection prior to his NFL career.

Kurt Warner & the supermarket connection

After being released from his position as the Green Bay Packers’ fourth-string quarterback in 1994, Warner worked the $5.50 per hour job. The struggling signal-caller appeared to have no chance and it seemed improbable that he would ever be in charge of “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

Two-time MVP quarterback Kurt Warner has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/L2y6dQLFZ0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2017

However, things didn’t end for him in the Iowan supermarket. Instead, Warner persisted in his efforts to reach his ultimate objective of becoming an NFL starting quarterback.

Warner never gave up on his skills or his belief in himself. He continued to play in the Arena Football League, where he started to excel, before moving up to NFL Europe. Soon, Warner was noticed by NFL scouts and he eventually got a job with the St. Louis Rams.

Warner led the NFL that year with 41 touchdown passes, finished second in the NFL with 4,353 passing yards, and had a remarkable 65.1 percent completion rate. In the end, Warner led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances—they won one in 2000 and lost the other in 2002—and he was named MVP that season.

2008 was one of Warner’s best seasons. He finished second in the NFL with 4,583 yards. Overall, Warner is the owner or co-owner of a number of records. Not bad at all for a man who previously worked as a minimum wage grocery bagger.

