“Shout Out Moms”: Notre Dame Heartthrob Sam Hartman Reveals the Secret to His Perfect Hair At the Combine

At the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, fresh talents from across the nation are showcasing their skills. On Saturday, a former quarterback for Wake Forest and Notre Dame, Sam Hartman, decided to take on the 40-yard dash. But things took an unexpected turn when his slow-motion footage from the dash went viral, turning his Combine performance into a beauty contest.

With the quarterbacks split into two groups, Hartman was the only one in his group to opt in for the 40-yard dash and he most certainly made every fan skip a beat. He officially clocked a time of 4.8 seconds in his first attempt and received a loud cheer from the crowd as he crossed the 40 yard line.

There was an undeniable aura about him as he dashed, causing every fan to hold their breath. His long, wavy hair flowed gracefully in slow motion, making him look like an action hero on a mission to save lives. It was a moment that captured hearts and imaginations alike.

When asked about how he maintains his perfect hair, Heartman had a straightforward answer. He called it the ‘Wake Up and Go’ routine, where he simply wakes up, wets his hair with water, and heads out. He kept on emphasizing that there are no special products involved and even gave a shout-out to his mom.

“I was born with it. It’s called the ‘Wake Up and Go.’ It’s this crazy thing, where you just wake up and put water in your hair and you go. Dead serious. There is nothing in here. Wake up and go! Shout Out Moms. You can feel it, like i’m being dead serious. There is nothing in here, I promise.”

Sam Hartman’s 40-yard dash timing ranked him second among quarterbacks as three other quarterbacks participated in the dash in the second group. He was left behind by BYU’s Kedon Slovis (4.55) and ahead of Kentucky’s Austin Reed (4.82) and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler (4.95).

Hartman’s results from other Combine tests were also impressive as he clocked a 10-yard split in 1.63 seconds, leaped 9’1″ inch in the broad jump, and reached a vertical jump of 28.50 inches.

Sam Hartman’s Hair Wins Hearts

Aside from his skills on the field, Sam Hartman handles media inquiries about his hair routine with ease. At the NFL Combine, when a reporter asked him for a secret hair tip, he simply replied, “I have a good mom, I have good genes.”

Hartman knows his long hair adds to his appeal, and he has always credited his mom for those good genes. During Super Bowl LVIII week in Las Vegas, he told TMZ Sports that he has realized his hair plays a big role in his fame. He just cannot imagine cutting it short because both his fans and his mom love it just the way it is.

Sam Hartman played five seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame for his final season. In total, he completed 1135 out of 1898 pass attempts, throwing for 15,656 yards, 134 touchdowns, and 49 interceptions. Despite his experience, he’s expected to be a late-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, possibly in the sixth or seventh round.