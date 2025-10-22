Amid ‘High’ Lamar Jackson Video Going Viral, the Ravens QB Slams Fake Narratives on Social Media

Aug 23, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson has barely made any noise on the football field this season. He’s battling a hamstring injury, and with a 1-5 record, the Baltimore Ravens’ campaign is on the verge of spiraling out of control.

Jackson has missed two straight games, and with the team coming off the bye week, they were hopeful he would be able to return. But he still isn’t practicing. On top of that, he’s drawing attention for off-field reasons.

In a clip that went viral, Jackson was captured buying street food from a cart, garnering 2.3 million views on X. However, it went viral because of the narrative that the poster, Dov Kleiman, tried to push.

In his post, Kleiman suggested that Lamar looked “extremely high” while buying the food.

“Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson has gone viral for looking extremely high while buying street food past midnight. We have never seen an NFL player this fried,” Kleiman penned.

Of course, we know that Dov likes to push the limits with his NFL posts. But with this one, fans felt he took it too far. They immediately rushed to the comments to defend Lamar, with many saying it was just his normal resting face.

Later on, though, when Lamar saw all the commotion, he took the high road and shrugged off the accusation … of course indirectly, without mentioning anyone’s name.

“Bra yall gotta stop engaging with these people,” Lamar tweeted with a laughing emoji. “They like to lie when their views low that’s why I unfollow these weirdos.”

There’s no confirmation that Lamar was talking about Dov. But the post came less than an hour after the viral video. So, it was assumed that he was.

When fans deduced who he was talking about, they asked Lamar why he didn’t name and shame the “weirdo.”

“To give his lame ah more attention? Naw, He knows who I’m talking to,” Lamar responded.

Moving forward, the two-time MVP is looking to get back into the fold with the Ravens. The team has put up just 13 points on offense in the two losses he’s missed. They desperately need the dual-threat and playmaking ability that Lamar provides.

Nevertheless, Lamar still isn’t practicing. Even though the team expressed optimism about him returning after the bye, it seems like his hamstring is still somewhat bothering him. Now, there’s no clear update on whether he’ll return this week or not.

If Lamar misses another game, it would be a disaster for the Ravens. According to ESPN, they only have a 28.6% chance of making the playoffs. In a season where they were preseason betting favorites, it’s a shocking turn of events, and Baltimore’s season is now hanging by a thread, hoping to get their MVP quarterback back this Sunday.