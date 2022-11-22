P*ssed Off Booger McFarland Calls Zach Wilson “Privileged Rich Kid” Who Always Avoided Accountability

Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford,NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson, the quarterback for the New York Jets, has become a hot topic not only because of his mediocre performance but also because he refused to take responsibility for failing to lead the Jets’ defense.

On Sunday, Wilson and the Jets were defeated 10-3 by the Patriots. The Jets’ starting quarterback hardly made any offensive plays. Reporters questioned him after the game about whether he and the offense had failed the defense “NO”, he answered.

Booger McFarland called Zach Wilson a privileged rich kid who never had to be held accountable. Steve Young got mad 😂😂😂 — Danny Phantom (@SUPERBURKE1) November 22, 2022

Wilson has been criticized for refusing to accept responsibility. To make matters worse, a report claimed that Wilson enraged several teammates by acting “like he isn’t the problem” after the game.

Steve Young & Booger McFarland Quarrel Over Zach Wilson

Booger McFarland, a former NFL player and current analyst for ESPN, criticized Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his comments following Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots, which caused “Monday Night Football Countdown” to take an awkward turn.

Steve Young took issue with Booger McFarland saying Zach Wilson “grew up with a lot of money” and hasn’t “had to accept accountability.” Meanwhile, RGIII was like 😬 pic.twitter.com/CoU7z7XcIN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 21, 2022

Wilson is not the type of quarterback who knows how to accept responsibility, according to McFarland. McFarland went on further with his accusation and stated “before we ask this young man to accept responsibility, let’s understand who this young man is.”

“He is a young man who had a wealthy upbringing. He hasn’t ever had to take responsibility, in my opinion. We therefore want this quarterback to accept responsibility now, on the biggest stage,” he claimed.

Young quickly disagreed with McFarland’s opinion and said, “that does not, that has absolutely no resonance, he’s a confident child who has a tough mind.”

“Steve!” McFarland continued, interrupting Young. “We want this kid to act like an adult in front of grown men and accept accountability because he hasn’t had to before on the biggest stage.”

The fundamental responsibility of a quarterback, according to Young, is to move the team forward. The discussion lasted for a while, but the good news is that Young and McFarland eventually came to an agreement.

Young said, “[Wilson] let ’em down yesterday, that’s for sure,” and McFarland agreed. Robert Griffin III, the analyst, who was sitting between the two men, tried keeping a straight face while they argued.

He appeared to be both uncomfortable and amused at the same time. In case you’re curious about Wilson’s position, RGIII would later refer to him as “Trash Bandicoot.”

