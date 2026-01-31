Puka Nacua Is Not the Only NFL Player Shooting His Shot at Sydney Sweeney

There’s no question about it: these days, Sydney Sweeney is the “it” girl in Hollywood. She may not have the box office record or the awards recognition, but the people love her. And there are many reasons for that.

Sweeney recently did an interview with Cosmopolitan that drummed up extra interest in her—especially from her considerable male fanbase—once again. One of the questions she was asked was what she was looking for in a man. What’s her type?

Her full answer was lengthy and mature. But the part that is getting all the headlines and attention is the one where she says she likes a guy who is: “Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me.”

Needless to say, the mere mention of “athletic” has pro athletes coming out of the woodwork to shoot their shots at Sweeney. First up was Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Puka Nacua.

“Love skydiving,” joked the NFL wide receiver while quote-tweeting Sweeney’s quote from the interview.

And Nacua wasn’t alone. Another NFL pro, Buffalo Bills backup RB Ray Davis, had a go on Twitter as well.

“I can probly add skydiving to my bucket list,” Davis chimed in.

The funny part is that Sweeney actually has a man right now. Long-time record producer and investor Scooter Braun, 44, has been dating the actress, 28, since last summer when they met at Jeff Bezos’ wedding. Apparently, these public attempts at gaining Sweeney’s attention by Nacua and Davis are just the tip of the iceberg.

According to Page Six, there is a near “constant” stream of DMs being sent from professional athletes to Sweeney. While she reportedly ignores them all and blocks the sender, they have gotten under Braun’s insecure skin. He has called the DMs “incredibly disrespectful,” though whether he’s referring to the content or the audacity to DM Braun’s girl remains unclear.

In her answer about what she’s looking for in a man, Sweeney makes a point to mention her independence:

“Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man,” Sweeney said. “I’ve got myself. I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of badass women. That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me. It takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with me.”

With Page Six specifically reporting that Braun has chafed at Sweeney’s independence, that certainly seems like a pointed public message from Sweeney.

To Puka Nacua, Ray Davis, and the rest of the athletic world’s delight, it seems Sydney Sweeney could be back on the market sooner rather than later.