Steelers News: Despite D.K. Metcalf’s Presence, Ex-Bengals WR Wants Keenan Allen to Join Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh

The Steelers are still actively working to strengthen their roster. Last week, they made a big splash by trading for Jalen Ramsey, further bolstering an already formidable defense. But defense was never the issue in Pittsburgh — it was the offense that sputtered down the stretch last year. So, have they done enough this offseason through free agency and the draft to address those offensive shortcomings?

Advertisement

They signed D.K Metcalf and as part of the Ramsey trade, they brought in Jonnu Smith. However, they also lost George Pickens — a significant blow. And despite the addition of Metcalf, questions still linger about the receiving corps and whether Aaron Rodgers has enough weapons to thrive in his new environment.

Beyond the former Seahawks wideout, the Steelers lack a true WR2. That leaves Rodgers, even with all his experience, in a tough spot. So, who could Pittsburgh still target at this stage of the preseason?

They’re not likely to land Davante Adams — Rodgers’ longtime favorite target — like the Jets once did. But according to Andrew Hawkins, Keenan Allen is reportedly available and would be a strong fit in the Black and Gold. Another veteran name Hawkins floated was Amari Cooper. Signing a proven receiver like Allen or Cooper could be vital if Pittsburgh hopes to get the most out of Rodgers.

” I would love to see them add a wide receiver. Now there’s not a plethora of options available. Keenan Allen might be my preference. Amari Cooper is out there. I think they need another receiver to kind of rightsize the weapons that Aaron Rodgers has at his disposal. They need a third-down guy who can get man-to-man, and as Aaron Rodgers can buy a little bit of time, they can separate to give them an outlet.”

While the Steelers have plenty of tight ends — including the newly acquired Jonnu Smith — that alone won’t be enough. Tight ends can help Rodgers manage pressure and be effective in the red zone, but Pittsburgh still needs a wideout who can make tough catches in short-yardage situations and convert crucial third downs.

Adding a player like Allen or Cooper would also take pressure off Metcalf, who thrives on deep routes but isn’t known for consistently high volume. In Seattle, the presence of Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba gave Metcalf the space he needed to operate effectively. Pittsburgh currently doesn’t have that kind of complementary presence.

If they fail to sign another veteran receiver, they’ll likely turn to Calvin Austin III. Austin impressed last season with his speed and tenacity, and the coaching staff loves what he brings to the table. But his skill set is best suited for a WR3 role in the slot. His impact this year will depend largely on how much trust Rodgers puts in him. And at this point, that’s still an open question.

According to Dan Graziano, the Steelers may not be looking to add another wideout at all. He reports that the front office believes they already have enough offensive weapons, even if the rest of the league isn’t so sure.

Part of that confidence might stem from Arthur Smith’s coaching philosophy. Smith leans heavily on the run game — something that makes sense with an aging quarterback who’s no longer mobile.

In that context, Metcalf becomes even more valuable. He’s a big, physical target who runs crisp routes and can stretch the field just enough to keep defenses honest. Still, he’s not a high-volume receiver, averaging just 63 receptions per season in Seattle.

Ultimately, whether the Steelers need to bring in another wide receiver may come down to Rodgers himself. Can he still throw the ball 30–40 times per game at nearly 42 years old? Pittsburgh knew what they were getting when they signed him — they don’t need him to be the Rodgers of old. They just need him to be efficient and avoid turnovers.

If he can do that, and if the run game takes pressure off the passing attack, the Steelers might just have enough. But another reliable receiver certainly wouldn’t hurt.