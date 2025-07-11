“People Can’t Get Enough Of Donald Trump”: Fans React As EA Sports College Football 26 Includes the Trump Dance As Celebration

President Donald Trump speaks during the American 250 kickoff event on July 3, 2025, at the Iowa State Fairgrouds. Image Credit: © Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s not even been 48 hours since EA Sports’ College Football 26 hit shelves, and it’s already sparking endless chatter. Before its launch, the latest installment of the beloved franchise promised to be its deepest, most immersive experience yet. EA CFB 26 has been advertised with major additions, including the presence of real-life college coaches, more than 2,800 new plays, revamped game-day traditions, and upgraded mascot animations.

Advertisement

Notably, Dynasty Mode now features a reworked transfer portal with unpredictable twists, adding more strategy and realism. Plus, in Road To Glory mode, players can even relive their high school football careers before committing to a college.

As of now, the game has lived up to its billing. With every passing hour, players are uncovering fresh details. But beyond the gameplay enhancements, one feature has seized the spotlight — celebrations.

As per reports, EA’s College Football 26 is packed with 30 celebrations, categorized by touchdowns, first downs, and interceptions. From the fan-favorite “Tiger Swag” (known in the real world as the Griddy) to elaborate dances like “Rodeo” or “Candy Karate,” players have an array of flashy moves at their fingertips.

Among these celebrations, one in particular has taken social media by storm: the “Trump Dance.”

Modelled after Donald Trump’s viral YMCA dance, the celebration mimics the signature hip sway and fist pumps he’s been known to perform at rallies. As soon as gamers discovered it, clips began circulating rapidly online. And rightly so, as the dance has already become a massive topic in the broader sports world.

No Way: President Donald Trump’s signature dance has been spotted in the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game. This game will be amazing pic.twitter.com/9bH75V03rT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 11, 2025

When the dance move first went viral, athletes from all walks of sport, including NFL players, UFC fighters like Jon Jones, soccer stars like Christian Pulisic, and even LPGA golfers, were spotted copying it during games and events.

Fans have now responded enthusiastically to the inclusion of the dance in College Football 26.

“People can’t get enough of Donald Trump,” wrote a fan. “Patriotic AF,” joked another. However, some weren’t pleased with the game incorporating political elements. “Keep politics out of sports,” urged an “X” user. “And I am not playing it,” chimed in another.

The Trump Dance has sparked an avalanche of reactions wherever it has appeared. So it’s no surprise that the celebration has found a place in EA CFB 26.

As players continue to explore the game’s many layers, one thing is certain: EA College Football 26 has mastered the art of blending football, entertainment, and viral culture. Whether you like it or not, the Trump Dance has already cemented its place as one of this version’s most talked-about features.