Taylor Swift Vs. Erin Andrews Height Comparison: Is the NFL Sideline Reporter Taller Than the Iconic Singer?

Taylor Swift is becoming a growing presence in the NFL world with her continuous game-time appearances and her iconic global personality. It’s no secret that her tall stature adds to her beauty which is also the case with the popular NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

Erin Andrews is known as a talented sportscaster, who has been in this field for over two decades. In his career, she has worked with big networks such as FOX Sports and ESPN, which has solidified her position as a veteran sports journalist.

Apart from her reporting skills, Andrews has charmed her way into the hearts of NFL fans with her mesmerizing persona and her tall height. Since her college days, she stood as the tallest among her friends, earning a reputation for being the tallest person in the room. However, there still exists an intrigue among fans if she is taller than Taylor Swift.

As a child, the 11-time Grammy winner didn’t feel great about being the tallest among her friends. But as she grew up, reaching a height of 5 feet 11 inches, she became more comfortable with it. In fact, she started enjoying wearing high heels, which made her look even taller, around 6 feet 2 inches. Even today, Tay Tay stands taller than many of her male and female celebrity friends. This has grabbed fans’ attention and sparked discussions about her height.

From Dazzling Dancer to Sports Broadcasting Star

Talking about Erin Andrews, she is barely an inch smaller than Taylor Swift. The sportscaster is 5 feet 10 inches tall. However, as Swift loved singing while growing up, Andrews was a talented dancer. While pursuing her journalism degree at the University of Florida, she was a part of her sports dance team known by the name Florida Gators Dazzlers.

She joined the dance team from 1997 until she finished school in 2000. The team performed at different sports event from basketball to football. A few years back Florida Gators posted a throwback video on X (formerly Twitter) wishing Erin Andrews on her birthday. In the video, Andrews can be seen dancing with the group with a smile. What’s interesting is she appeared to be the tallest among her dance team members.

After finishing college, she began her career as a freelance journalist for FOX Sports Florida South. Later, she worked as a reporter for the Tampa Bay Lightning on the Sunshine Network in 2001.

Fans frequently compare tall women associated with the NFL to Taylor Swift for various reasons. For instance, Travis Kelce‘s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce known for her beauty and height, sparked comparisons to Kelce’s new romantic interest, Taylor Swift. Both Kylie and Taylor share the same height, which also led to ongoing discussions on the internet.