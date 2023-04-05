“$1 Billion Worth Assets” Stand Between Tom Brady & Reese Witherspoon “Officially” Dating, But Would They?

Tom Brady, after bidding adieu to his favorite game a couple of months back, has been in the news majorly for his alleged romantic relationships. After Slovakian model Veronika Rajek rolled out a long ‘Brady-praising’ message on her Instagram account a few months back, fans wasted no time in linking the two stars.

However, since the last few days, the whole world has been talking about Tom Brady-Reese Witherspoon dating rumors. For this, all credit goes to the anonymous tipper who told DeuxMoi, per fresherslive.com, that a recently divorced Hollywood actress is apparently involved romantically with a recently divorced NFL star.

Moreover, the tipster used legallyblonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com as the e-mail address while conveying the rumor to ensure that everyone knows exactly which stars are being talked about here.

Big money involved in Reese Witherspoon’s divorce might keep her away from Brady

While nothing has been said in official capacity by any of the two stars, innumerable fans are convinced that Tom and Reese are dating each other as they simply have a lot in common. However, what such fans might be missing is the fact that divorce settlements are quite hectic. Moreover, when a figure as big as $1 billion is involved, getting everything done in an official manner takes a lot of time.

As reported by MARCA, Reese and her husband Jim Toth have been working together for months to figure out the settlements on which both parties can agree amicably. So it won’t be too outlandish to assume that even if Reese and Tom are actually dating at this point, none of them would say anything about it in the near future as it might hamper the divorce and settlement proceedings.

Along with being an Academy Award winning actress, Reese is a massively successful businesswomen. The gorgeous diva found her own clothing brand called Draper James in 2013 which turned out to be a huge success. Moreover, her media company called ‘Hello Sunshine’ was bought by Candle Media for a whopping $900 million in 2021 which also added immensely to Reese’s net worth.

As per reports, the money which came in after the ‘Hello Sunshine’ deal will be divided between Reese and Jim. Moreover, several other assets and investments are also there upon which the two stars would have a take a call.

Tom Brady & Reese Witherspoon: Two superstars who realize the importance of investing in the future

Fans are losing their minds over the Witherspoon -Brady dating rumors as both the stars have several things in common. Both of them recently ended their marriages, both stars have three kids each from two partners. Both of them are also major believers of crypto and digital assets.

In addition to all this, both Tom and Reese are super smart business people who realized in time that if they want to separate themselves from their colleagues in their respective fields, investing in promising ventures is the way to go. In fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that in this race, Reese well and truly trumped Brady as the Hollywood star is worth around $150 million more than her alleged new boyfriend.