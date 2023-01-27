“Welcome to Killing County”: Colin Kaepernick Continues to Campaign Against Police Brutality With Latest Documentary on Killings in Bakersfield

Former San Francisco 49ers’ QB Colin Kaepernick made quite a few headlines during his playing days. Apart from his performance, the thing he is most known for is kneeling during the anthem. A simple gesture in protest of indiscriminate police brutality, especially against African-Americans. That move sparked a life of activism in him, and now he’s back to making headlines for his cause.

His latest ripple in the water is a documentary he has made with the ABC network and Hulu. Set in the district of Bakersfield, “Killing County” talks about the killing of Jorge Ramirez back in 2013. Ramirez, an informant for the Bakersfield P.D., was killed when a meeting with a criminal turned ugly. However, he was not shot by the outlaws. Instead, he was downed by the very same men he was helping.

A true crime thriller we made set in Kevin McCarthy’s district. The highest homicide rate ✅ The most crime. ✅ The most police executions. ✅ Welcome to Killing County. pic.twitter.com/qKxl7i5dfn — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 25, 2023

This is not the first instance of police violence in Bakersfield, apparently. According to Kaepernick, the district has the highest homicide rate, along with the most crime and the most police executions across the United States. Many believe this documentary will directly contradict House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who hails from Bakersfield, and constantly calls out Democratic leaders’ cities for their crime rates.

Colin Kaepernick finds home in activism after the NFL kicked him out for it

Colin Kaepernick probably wouldn’t have made such an impact if he was still playing football. Whether it was a good or bad thing, his dreams of playing in the NFL were short-lived. Kaepernick was selected in the second round (36th overall) of the 2011 Draft by the 49ers. He spent 6 years with them, during the latter parts of which he indulged his activist side. The 49ers released him in 2016.

Since then, he has had no luck trying to find a way back to the NFL. 6 years and a lawsuit later, it seems unlikely that he will be able to make a comeback to the league. Although he tried out for the Raiders earlier in 2022, which certainly gives some hope for his return. How a return to active football will affect his activism, is something to be seen.

Kaepernick’s activism has made a massive impact of late. Especially in helping the family of Rob Adams file a $100 million lawsuit against a police department that fatally shot Adams. Kaepernick’s Autopsy Initiative gave an independent autopsy that bolstered the case in the family’s favor. He has also penned a children’s book called “I Color Myself Different”.

Will the NFL bring back Colin Kaepernick into the fold? If not as a player, will he be able to help the NFL rid itself of the barrage of racism accusations it has been facing? One way or the other, Kaepernick’s involvement with the NFL will be something spectacular to see.

