Rams News: Sean McVay Has Eyes on Matthew Stafford’s Future Successor in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams were quite close to making a Super Bowl run in the 2025 season, getting ousted by the eventual winners, the Seattle Seahawks, in a narrow 31-27 defeat in the NFC title game. Now, heading into the 2026 season, they have some glaring holes to fill if they want to make even a deeper playoff run. That is where mock drafts come in, giving us a better idea of what positions the team might target.

Most draft analysts have the Rams bolstering their defense with their two first-round picks, Nos. 13 and 29. In fact, ESPN’s Field Yates predicted two cornerbacks, as the already stout top seven in LA’s secondary could not quite contain top wideouts like Jaxon Smith-Njigba in crucial games. The need at corner is significant, to the point where both picks could be used there.

Others, like Dan Parr, have suggested the team could draft a wide receiver and an offensive tackle to bolster the offense. Not many analysts, however, have gone with a quarterback, especially with veteran Matthew Stafford confirming his return after an MVP season. Still, where there is smoke, there is fire.

With 38-year-old Stafford nearing the tail end of his career, it would not be foolish to consider drafting a quarterback who can learn under the veteran and eventually take over. The Packers did it with Jordan Love, and the Chiefs did it with Patrick Mahomes.

Former safety-turned analyst Louis Riddick appears to support that idea, reporting that Sean McVay and company are quite fond of Alabama prospect Ty Simpson, considered the second-best quarterback in this draft.

“I know personally [the Rams] like Ty Simpson. When you look at his skillset and you think about his makeup, that’s exactly what they’re looking for,” Riddick said, as per JPA.

Simpson has been linked to either the New York Jets, who hold the second overall pick, or the Pittsburgh Steelers, who hold pick No. 21. The Jets could potentially trade down and still target Simpson, which makes it plausible that the Rams might get a shot at him. That said, the No. 13 overall pick may be too early to select him, while pick No. 29 could be too late if Pittsburgh decides to pounce.

Last year, in his first full season as a starter at Alabama, Simpson impressed week after week, leading the team to an 11-4 record, an SEC Championship Game appearance, and a trip to the CFP quarterfinals.

His 3,567 passing yards ranked 10th nationally and second in the conference. His 28 touchdown passes also ranked second in the SEC. He even set the lowest interception percentage in program history by throwing just five picks.

So while some teams might sleep on this dark horse candidate, it would not be far-fetched for the Rams to select him at No. 13. In what many consider a relatively weak draft class, Simpson could emerge as one of the steals. The Rams could certainly use that kind of fortune to sustain success even after Stafford eventually hangs up the cleats.