“She Looks Like She Doesn’t Want to Be There”: Fans React After Spotting Taylor Swift at Brittany Mahomes’ Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, turns 30 today! She celebrated the milestone with an elaborate bash surrounded by family and friends earlier this week [Friday, August 29]. The Kansas City Current co-founder kicked things off in style, boarding a private plane decked with balloons and a pink carpet before hosting a weekend-long celebration. Reportedly, among those in attendance was none other than Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

Fresh off announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce with a $550,000 diamond ring that set social media ablaze, Swift was seen at Brittany’s birthday dinner, dressed in a simple black tank top and seated alongside close friends.

It marked yet another outing for the newly engaged pop icon, who just days earlier made her first public appearance with Kelce since the engagement, attending the Cincinnati–Nebraska college football game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Coming back to Britanny Mahomes’ pre-birthday bash, a photo of Taylor Swift has now surfaced on the internet, where she is seen having food. What fans found odd, however, was that she appeared rather disinterested while having her food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

These surfaced pics made one fan believe that “she looks like she doesn’t want to be there”. A second fan sarcastically wrote, “She looks thrilled!”. One fan went as far as to say that Taylor Swift “looks depressed”.

While no one knows what was going on through Swift’s mind at the party, coming to such wild conclusions over a photograph seems exactly how the internet reacts to situations these days.

But amidst these wildly speculative comments, a few Swifties couldn’t help but question Taylor choosing Brittany Mahomes’ party over Selena Gomez’s. “But not Selena’s bachelorette party?” wondered a fan out loud.

For the ones out of context on this issue, reports suggested that just days before Swift’s engagement went public, longtime best friend Selena Gomez had quietly celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Paparazzi spotted Gomez with a group of girlfriends on the beach, but Swift was notably absent from the trip.

There aren’t any reports on why the “Blank Space” singer was absent from Gomez’s party, but what we can say is that there doesn’t seem to be any ‘Bad Blood’ between the duo.

For starters, Gomez made sure to send her support once Swift and Kelce revealed their big news. While Swift’s Instagram post announcing the engagement had comments turned off, Gomez engaged with the post by liking it … a subtle but public gesture of approval.

Secondly, Gomez once explained in WSJ Magazine that fans shouldn’t expect every moment of their bond to play out online:

“There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do. She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world.”

So keeping all this in mind, it’s fair to assume that all is well in the duo’s friendship. Ultimately, though, Taylor Swift being spotted at Brittany Mahomes’ birthday but absent from Selena’s getaway adds another layer to the conversation among fans.

Still, as her engagement to Kelce continues to dominate cultural headlines, each outing the pop sensation makes is destined to be dissected. Whether it’s with NFL royalty or pop royalty, the 35-year-old singer remains firmly at the center of the story.