“Real Fun”: Brittany Mahomes Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ Viral 60-Yard TD Pass to Xavier Worthy

On the very first day of the Chiefs’ training camp, Patrick Mahomes made a 60-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The star QB skillfully evaded pressure by moving out of the pocket before throwing a pass downfield. Worthy, who became the fastest man at the NFL Scouting Combine, caught the ball gracefully at the end-zone, catching the attention of many, including Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany, a consistent supporter of her husband and the Chiefs, shared her reaction on Instagram by reposting the video of the play from the Chiefs’ official account, along with a caption that read, “Real Fun.”

It appears that Mahomes is seamlessly transitioning back to football after his time away from the gridiron. During the offseason, the star quarterback spent quality moments with his wife Brittany and their children, Sterling and Bronze, and vacationed in destinations like Portugal, Spain, London, and Amsterdam.

While in the Netherlands, the power couple also attended Taylor Swift’s concert in Amsterdam along with Travis Kelce. Additionally, after returning home, the Chiefs QB announced the news of Brittany’s third pregnancy and, a few days later, organized a creative gender reveal party.

However, with training camp in full throttle, Mahomes must refocus on football and mentally and physically prepare himself for the upcoming NFL season.

Switching the conversation back to Xavier Worthy’s spectacular catch, head man Andy Reid couldn’t help but compliment his rookie wide receiver’s performance during the camp.

Andy Reid on Mahomes & Worthy Lighting Up Training Camp

After an exceptional performance at training camp, especially that 60-yard touchdown pass, head coach Andy Reid took notice. While there were doubts about Worthy’s performance, considering that he missed the majority of the OTAs due to a hamstring injury, Reid is glad that his receiver room has once again become full of life.

However, during a press conference after the camp, Reid stressed that there is still much more for Worthy to grasp as they are just starting with their play setups, with many more yet to come.

“He’s (Worthy) been working hard. Looks like his hamstring feels better. We just got to keep him going here and keep learning. We’re just one install into it and we’ve got 12 of them, so he’s got a lot more information coming at him, and formations and shifts and motions and all that stuff. He did a nice job today.”

Worthy is certainly crucial for the Chiefs in the 2024 season as the club aims for that elusive three-peat. He brings top-tier speed to the receiving group, something the Chiefs have been missing in the post-Tyreek Hill era.

Initial reports even indicate a developing bond between Worthy and Mahomes. If this chemistry continues to blossom, it could greatly benefit the Chiefs’ offense.