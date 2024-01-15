“Really Putting the Boot to His A** on the Way Out”: Fans Side With Bill Belichick as “Hit Pieces” Keep On Coming for 6x Super Bowl Winning Head Coach

Jan 11, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) and Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick (right) and hold a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce Belichick’s exit from the team. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Season by season, the New England Patriots were falling short of expectations, eventually leading to disappointment. Some senior journalists suggested that owner Robert Kraft anticipated competitiveness after two seasons of lowered expectations post-Tom Brady. Now it has all boiled down to Coach Belichick. While some critics attribute the struggles to the eight-time SB-winning coach, many fans view it as a potential smear campaign rather than solely Bill’s responsibility.

According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Wright Thompson, Robert Kraft was told by Bill Belichick that Brady was ‘washed up’ and no longer had it in him before winning three more Super Bowls. Subsequently, Belichick drafted Mac Jones, who had a promising first year. However, reports contend that Belichick’s handling of Jones led to his decline. The relationship between them deteriorated, with reports in April suggesting Belichick shopped Jones in the offseason.

However, the ownership wanted to retain Jones despite Belichick’s willingness to trade him. There are claims that Belichick continued playing Jones in 2023, even when it seemed benching him was a better option. He only played him as a defiant gesture towards Kraft.

More reports suggest Belichick’s authoritative approach extended to the draft as well, and scouts’ insights were often overruled. He also maintained a small coaching staff — only eight to be exact — for this season, the fewest in the league. Nevertheless, fans are very skeptical about all these claims, as they took to social media to express how Belichick’s way worked.

One of those fans noted, “Really putting the boot to his a** on the way out, really classy. They can easily call it “evolving” without trying to say Bill’s way didn’t work – because it sure as h*ll did or else Mayo wouldn’t be the new head coach.”

Another chimed in and said, “What a total hitjob with lines like “he didn’t relate to younger players “ . Looks like Kraft ghost writing.”

Another stated, “The smear campaign here. I was hoping the Krafts were beyond that”

Yet another fan noted, “Can’t take this article at face value if you actually think about some of the stuff written and then compare it to other reporting available. Plus look at Graff’s other stuff out there. This was a total hit piece to try and make Bill look bad and RKK and Jonathan look good.”

Fans expressed skepticism over the tweets and news pieces, labeling them a “hit piece” and questioning the credibility of the sources. Some believe it’s an attempt to tarnish Belichick’s image, with one fan speculating on Robert Kraft’s involvement in crafting the narrative.

NFL Icon Bill Belichick’s Future Shrouded in Mystery as Free Agency Beckons

Speculation swirls about Bill Belichick’s next move after he became a free agent. The Patriots’ departure leaves him open to choosing his destination; however, such a backlash could affect the decision-making of several owners. Although there is no certainty moving ahead, the NFL world awaits to see where this coaching icon will land.

According to NBC Sports, the Falcons are a franchise that might express an interest in Belichick, but there are still some uncertainties that linger. Would he align with G.M. Terry Fontenot, or prefer his personnel executive? Additionally, dealing with CEO Rich McKay raises questions about a potential collaboration. The said dynamics could shape Belichick’s decision.

Some suggest Commanders owner Josh Harris is captivated by the idea of Belichick coaching but not running operations. The job’s allure includes team history and proximity to Belichick’s hometown. Yet, potential management challenges loom as Harris plans collaboration with limited partners in decisions.

Rumors swirl that if the Cowboys stumble in the postseason, which they did, Belichick could become the perfect replacement for Mike McCarthy. The idea is supported by Belichick’s praise for Jerry and Stephen Jones. Belichick’s collaboration with the Joneses is plausible, especially for Super Bowl aspirations.

However, the most intensifying speculation about Belichick’s future could arise if Andy Reid retires. The Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes could be a formidable match, reminiscent of Belichick’s success with Tom Brady. Belichick’s next move remains uncertain, but his influence on any team is undeniable.