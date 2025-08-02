“Work Becomes the Priority”: Tom Brady Speaks His Mind on Gisele Bündchen’s ‘Complaint’ Before Their Mutual Divorce

When you’re simultaneously one of the best to ever work your craft and also one of the most competitive athletes on the face of the planet, other aspects of life tend to take a backseat to work. For the former New England Patriot and future first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer, Tom Brady, that proved to be a point of contention for him and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, who reportedly didn’t appreciate his lack of presence at home.

Advertisement

The two stars infamously filed for divorce in 2022, but now that he’s well into his retirement, Brady seems to be suggesting that a lack of attendance at home may not have been the ultimate reason for their separation. During his most recent newsletter, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared his reasoning behind the way in which people should prioritize their responsibilities in life.

“We all have different parts of our lives. You can think of them like a pyramid. At the top is yourself, and your physical, mental, and emotional health,” Brady explained before suggesting that “First you take care of yourself, then your partner, then your kids, and so on.”

He also made note of the PGA’s most dominant golfer today, Scottie Scheffler, who recently claimed that he wants to prioritize being a parent rather than focusing even more on his professional golf career. According to Brady, the two of them do not have to be mutually exclusive. “Sure, they’re different blocks on the pyramid, but they’re part of the same pyramid,” he wrote.

Despite what has been and will continue to be reported, Brady remains adamant that “When it’s time to get to work, work becomes the priority,” so despite what the public or his ex-wife may think, he always believed that he was doing the right thing by playing football at the highest level that he could for as long as he could.

“I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football. My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused—those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job“

In 2017, Brady stated that Bündchen had already begun to ask him to retire. “Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now,” was his response then. While he would go on to win two of the next three Super Bowls after making that statement, it’s also clear that Bündchen didn’t care for the fact that he would play for another five years following that comment.

Even though they’ve now been separated for multiple years, Brady’s most recent letter is still proving to be problematic, as Bündchen reportedly took issue with various statements that he made throughout several paragraphs. According to Rob Shuter, the international model interpreted the G.O.A.T.’s comments as a “personal dig.“

Insiders have also reported that Bündchen is fed up with the idea that “narrative that he sacrificed everything for them,” claiming that “He didn’t. She did.” Nowadays, their relationship appears to have boiled down to parental logistics and nothing more.

Thankfully, for Brady, he has a 10-year, $375-million contract with Fox Sports that can serve as his priority moving forward.