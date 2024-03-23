Revisiting L’Jarius Sneed’s Incredible Interception on His Brother’s First Death Anniversary in 2022; “Just Block for Me”

After four unforgettable seasons, L’Jarius Sneed is saying goodbye to the Kansas City Chiefs. During his time with the team, he achieved incredible success, winning two Super Bowls. But there’s a bittersweet feeling. Although he lifted the Lombardi trophies twice, his beloved elder brother, who played a big role in raising him, wasn’t there to witness these victories.

Advertisement

In December 2021, tragedy struck the Sneed family when L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother, TQ Harrison, was stabbed to death in Minden, Louisiana. He was attacked with a knife to his back, which punctured his lungs, and unfortunately, he succumbed to his injury while undergoing emergency surgery.

Advertisement

The bond between Sneed and his brother TQ ran deep. His brother had played a fatherly role in Sneed’s life, helping to raise him during challenging times when their parents were absent. The loss of his brother hit Sneed hard, but on his first death anniversary, he found a way to honor him in a remarkable manner.

Exactly one year after the tragic incident, L’Jarius Sneed found himself facing the Denver Broncos in Week 14 of the 2022 regular season. In the entire game, Sneed was mic’d up, and he was heard making a bold declaration in the last quarter, vowing to intercept a pass in his brother’s honor.

As fate would have it, during the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs leading 34-21, Sneed seized the moment. Speaking to the Chiefs’ former safety, Juan Thornhill, he said, “Just block for me. Ok. When I pick this m*g.”

In the following play, with precision, he was able to intercept the ball from Russell Wilson, thus fulfilling his promise. After the game ended, his emotions ran high as Sneed shared a heartfelt moment, finally letting his rookie teammate, Joshua Williams, know: “I’ll just admit. I’ll just admit. So today was the day my brother died last year.”

But Sneed’s tribute didn’t end on the field. He ensured that the ball he caught would serve as a lasting memorial to his brother. In a video posted by ‘How About Those Chiefs’ on YouTube, Sneed can be seen approaching a team member and asking him to put a remembrance on the ball in memory of his brother. It’s also worth mentioning that his interception helped the Chiefs win the game with a final score of 34-28.

Advertisement

L’Jarius Sneed is no Longer With the Chiefs

The star cornerback started his NFL career after being selected as the 138th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. However, after four successful seasons, the club has decided to trade him to the Tennessee Titans.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs will also give up a seventh-round pick and receive a third-round pick in 2025. In the 2023 season, the Chiefs had the second-best defense, with Sneed playing a key role in making it tough for opposing offenses.

During the last regular season, he played in all 16 games and made 78 tackles, three QB hits, two interceptions, defended 14 passes, and recovered one fumble. Plus, he started in three playoff games and even the Super Bowl, racking up 17 tackles, defending three passes, and a forced fumble.

Now, the Titans have a seasoned player and a two-time Super Bowl champion on their team. It will be exciting to see if he can keep up his great play with the Titans and help them build a strong defense for the next season.