Rex Ryan Urges Zac Taylor to Not Be “Typical” to Ensure “Old Guy” Joe Flacco Doesn’t Get Hurt Ahead of QB1 Debut

The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to a rough start in the 2025 season. Things were looking good early on with a 2-0 start, fueled by a strong defense. But then Joe Burrow injured his foot, and the team has gone 0-3 under Jake Browning since.

Advertisement

Now, veteran Joe Flacco is set to take over at quarterback after being traded in this past week, and former head coach Rex Ryan thinks Zac Taylor needs to adjust his game plan with the “old guy” leading the offense.

Why, though? Well, it wasn’t just Browning causing all of the Bengals’ issues. Their poor offensive line has stood out the most as they have given the QB little to no time to throw the ball.

There was one specific play from a few weeks ago that went viral, where the opposing team rushed only three players, yet the Bengals’ line used four linemen to block just one. That left one-on-one matchups on the outside, and Browning ended up hilariously sacked in a situation where he shouldn’t have been.

Nevertheless, Browning deserves some blame, too. Especially for last week, where he threw 3 interceptions in the span of 5 drives. It was a breaking point for Taylor and the Bengals, leading them to make a move for Flacco of the Browns. Even so, some, like Ryan, remain skeptical about the veteran’s arrival.

“Heavy up the protection. Joe Flacco is a statue back there,” Ryan professed on the NFL on ESPN.

The statement got a hearty laugh out of his co-hosts. But the former New York Jets head coach wasn’t wrong. The Bengals absolutely need to find a better way to protect Flacco this week. He’s going to be just as, if not more, immobile than Browning.

“I know you got your stud quarterback hurt early, let’s not get this old guy hurt too. Heavy up the protection, work those outside receivers.” Rex Ryan on Joe Flacco in his first start for the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/lpdbfUUVwB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 12, 2025

It wasn’t just the pass protection, though. Ryan believes that Taylor needs to fundamentally change his ways on offense.

“Don’t run your typical offense, where you’re going 5 guys out in the route. If you do that, you got no chance… protection first. I know you got your stud quarterback hurt already. Let’s not get this old guy hurt, too. Heavy up the protection, work those outside receivers,” Ryan urged.

The ideas may or may not work. But the Bengals and Taylor might as well try something different. They’ve lost their last 3 games by a combined 113-37. They’ve been a laughingstock and need to find a way to get Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and even Chase Brown more involved.

Only time will tell if Taylor listens to Ryan’s suggestions. He should already have a full game plan built around Flacco for today. Hopefully, that focuses on pass protection for the 40-year-old and getting the star players their touches. But we have a feeling it could be more of the same for the Bengals, especially against the tough Green Bay Packers defense.