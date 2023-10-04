“Can’t Hide Dak Prescott”: Stephen A Smith is ‘Not Impressed’ by Cowboys’ Resounding Win Against Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high with a stellar 3-1 record. Most recently, they crushed the New England Patriots with a convincing 38-3 win. However, not everyone is singing praises for Dallas. Especially Stephen A. Smith, who never shies away from commenting on the Cowboys.

In a recent episode on First Take, Smith expressed his dissatisfaction with Jerry Jones’ team which didn’t come as a surprise, as Smith is a known critic of the Cowboys. The outspoken commentator hinted at skepticism about the Cowboys’ strategy considering Dak Prescott. While Dallas fans celebrate, they find themselves at odds with Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith is Not Convinced by the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys secured a resounding victory over the New England Patriots. The 38-3 scoreline clearly suggests that the Cowboys dominated the game. However, not everyone is on the celebratory bandwagon. In a First Take video, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith expressed his unfiltered opinion, stating, “Y’all get excited about the Cowboys all you want to. There’s nothing redeeming that I saw about them yesterday. Just beat up on a team that ain’t worth much offensive.”

Smith questioned the quality of the teams the Cowboys have faced so far. He said, “The Giants, Jets, Patriots, that’s who the Dallas Cowboys have beaten. And they lost to Arizona. What do you want, a cookie? I mean they get ready to go up against San Francisco. We’ll find out what it is. ‘cause the first four games they played these team this season are the teams that probably won’t even make the playoffs.”

Highlighting a key statistic, Smith pointed out, “Dallas’s defensive special teams accounted for as many touchdowns as Dak Prescott this year.” The fiery Smith questioned the sustainability of the Cowboys’ current strategy regarding Dak Prescott.

“The point that I’m trying to make to you is this – Look at Mike McCarthy, you look at what they doing. You gotta ask yourself, is this stuff sustainable. Can you hide Dak Prescott? Can you use the defensive specialities, and just ride that way,” said Smith.

“You know you can’t, right! It’s not gonna work,” concluded Smith with a hint of sarcasm. While Dallas fans savor the victory, Smith’s critical take adds an extra layer of drama to the Cowboys’ impressive start to the season.

Stephen A Smith Doesn’t Hate the Cowboys

In a recent GQ video, Stephen A. Smith aimed to clarify the source of his discontent, asserting that he does not hate the Dallas Cowboys but, rather, their fan base. “It’s not the Cowboys I despise. It’s those disgusting nauseating fans of theirs. They make me sick. I can’t stand them.”

Moreover, his frustration stems from the unwavering confidence displayed by these fans, regardless of the team’s actual performance. Smith shared, “They can sit up there and finish seasons 1-15, and by 7:15, they’re like, ‘You know we gonna win the Super Bowl next year, right?’ They make me sick. I can’t stand them.”

This revelation comes in response to a fan’s request from Smith for an apology. In a humorous Instagram video, Smith sarcastically asserted, “I keep trying to tell you, but you don’t listen. The Cowboys are the best team in the NFL. They lost to the Cardinals.” Let’s wait and see what Stephen A. Smith has for us after the Cowboys’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.